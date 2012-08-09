版本:
TEXT-Fitch rates Sprint Nextel's debt issuance 'B+/RR4'

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR4' rating to Sprint Nextel
Corporation's two-tranche benchmark-sized offering. This includes
unsecured senior notes due 2020 and 2022. The company intends to use the net
proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes, which may
include, among other things, redemptions or service requirements of outstanding
debt, network expansion and modernization and potential funding of Clearwire. 

The Rating Outlook for Sprint Nextel and its subsidiaries is Negative. A full 
list of ratings follows at the end of this release. 

The ratings for Sprint reflect the on-going execution risk both operationally 
and financially regarding several key initiatives that the company expects will 
improve cash generation, network performance and longer-term profitability. 
Risks include achieving expected cost benefits associated with its network 
modernization, improving its competitive position with its 4G deployment, 
maintaining postpaid CDMA subscriber trends, improving iPhone dilution rates and
retaining its Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) subscribers. 

Second quarter results show the company has generally managed these risks with 
improved CDMA churn, strong ARPU growth, better than expected iDEN subscriber 
retention and accelerated iDEN network shutdown. Consequently, Sprint Nextel 
materially increased EBITDA guidance for 2012. However, execution risk and cash 
burn rates will increase materially in the coming quarters as Sprint advances on
its multi-faceted plans. The company's performance during the next two to three 
quarters will be a strong indicator whether Sprint Nextel can successfully 
navigate these risks, improve profitability and remain competitive.

Sprint Nextel has significantly fortified its liquidity position and reduced 
medium-term refinancing risk since late 2011. The past two debt issuances and 
vendor financed secured credit agreement raised an additional $7 billion of 
financing. During this time, Sprint has also repaid $3.25 billion of maturing 
debt. The company's liquidity at the end of the second quarter 2012 was 
approximately $8 billion, including $6.8 billion in cash. In addition, up to 
$500 million is available through May 31, 2013 under the first tranche of the 
secured equipment credit facility. The current liquidity helps address Sprint 
Nextel's material cash requirements expected through at least 2013 which could 
be in excess of $5 billion due primarily to the network modernization project 
and iPhone rollout.

Sprint's $2.24 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expires in October 
2013. Sprint negotiated an amendment to the credit facility to give it cushion 
relief into 2013, due to iPhone-related losses. The leverage ratio for the 
covenant is currently 4.25 times (x) and will reduce to 4x beginning in January 
2013. As of June 30, 2012, the ratio was 3.4 to 1.0 as compared to 3.7 to 1.0 as
of Dec. 31, 2011.

This latest issuance will allow Sprint to address its sizeable maturities during
the next three years totaling approximately $4.8 billion. Maturities include 
approximately $800 million in 2013, $1.4 billion in 2014 and $2.6 billion in 
2015. Fitch expects the company to continue opportunistically seeking debt 
refinancing to reduce maturity risk going forward. Sprint Nextel will also 
likely need to consider parameters for a new facility by the end of 2012 given 
the 2013 maturity.

The Sprint Nextel credit agreement allows sizeable carve-outs for additional 
senior indebtedness. The carve-outs include unsecured junior guaranteed 
indebtedness that is subordinated in right of subsidiary guarantees to the 
credit facilities not to exceed $4 billion. Between the last two debt offerings,
Sprint has now issued $4 billion in junior guaranteed debt. The unsecured junior
guaranteed debt is senior to the unsecured notes at Sprint Nextel, Sprint 
Capital Corporation and Nextel Communications Inc. The unsecured senior notes at
these entities are not supported by an upstream guarantee from the operating 
subsidiaries.

The credit agreement additionally allows capacity for unsecured senior 
guaranteed indebtedness of $2 billion. This debt would benefit from the same 
guarantee and rank equally in right of payment to the unsecured credit 
facilities.

Sprint Nextel has indicated potential plans for an additional $1 billion to $2 
billion of secured vendor financing. Fitch expects this would be similar in 
nature to the $1 billion secured credit agreement reached at the end of May 
2012. The borrowers under the existing credit agreement are all of the material 
Sprint Nextel subsidiaries that currently guarantee Sprint Nextel's revolving 
credit facility and junior guaranteed notes.

Within the past three quarters, Sprint has placed $5 billion of debt including 
the $1 billion vendor financed secured credit agreement that is senior to the 
senior unsecured notes (no upstream guarantee) at Sprint Nextel Corp and Sprint 
Capital Corp. and Nextel Communications Inc. (NCI). Consequently this has 
diminished recovery prospects for the unsecured notes to the low end of the 
range for the 'RR4' recovery level. Fitch believes that any further secured 
vendor financing would cause a one notch downgrade of the unsecured (no upstream
guarantee) debt at Sprint Nextel Corp. and Sprint Capital Corp. due to reduced 
recovery support. Currently some uncertainty exists as to the timing, the amount
and whether Sprint Nextel will reach an agreement for additional vendor 
financing.

Fitch acknowledges the preferred position structurally of NCI bondholders versus
the unsecured (no upstream guarantee) bondholders at Sprint Nextel Corp. and 
Sprint Capital Corp. This difference has become more pronounced with the 
increasing complexity of more senior debt in Sprint Nextel's capital structure. 
The NCI bondholders are supported primarily by the value resident in the 
spectrum licenses held by Nextel operating entities since the operating cash 
flows from Nextel operating subsidiaries are becoming de minimis with a complete
shutdown in mid-2013. 

Recovery distinctions between NCI bondholders and the unsecured bondholders of 
Sprint Nextel Corp. and Sprint Capital Corp. are difficult due to the 
uncertainty of whether that part of the capital structure would face substantive
consolidation or retain its structural subordination. There is evidence that 
bankruptcy proceedings use substantive consolidation when there has been 
material flow of capital from one entity to another, which is present in this 
scenario. 

Notwithstanding, in the event Sprint Nextel layers in more secured vendor 
financing which further diminishes recovery prospects for the unsecured notes, 
it's likely Fitch will recognize that NCI bondholders could experience enhanced 
recovery versus the rest of the unsecured (no upstream guarantee) notes. Fitch 
expects Sprint Nextel will continue paying down NCI debt first given the $3.8 
billion in maturities the next three years.

The ratings have limited flexibility for execution missteps, weakened core 
operational results, significantly higher cash requirements, Clearwire event 
risk or lack of expected benefits from the network modernization project. Fitch 
expects leverage for Sprint Nextel to peak in the low 5x range during 2012. As a
result, Fitch will not remove the Negative Outlook during 2012. A stabilization 
of the Outlook could occur by mid-2013 if Sprint Nextel executes on stated 
objectives and the company demonstrates further operational and financial 
improvements. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to 
negative rating include:

--Lack of expected cost benefits associated with network modernization;

--iPhone dilution greater than expected;

--Postpaid Subscriber trends materially weaken;

--Cash requirements materially higher;

--iDEN subscriber retention;

--Clearwire event risk;

--Network upgrade delays and operating difficulties;

--Additional vendor financed debt leading to a downgrade of unsecured issue 
ratings at Sprint Capital Corp. and Sprint Nextel Corp.

Positive: The Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do 
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually 
or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade.

The ratings of Sprint Nextel and its subsidiaries are as follows:

Sprint Nextel Corporation;

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+';

--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BB/RR2';

--Junior guaranteed unsecured notes 'BB/RR2';

--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'.

Sprint Capital Corporation;

--IDR 'B+';

--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4';

Nextel Communications Inc. (Nextel);

--IDR 'B+';

--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Bill Densmore

Senior Director

+1-312-368-3125

Fitch, Inc.

70 W. Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60602 

Secondary Analyst

David Peterson 

Senior Director

+1-312-368-3177 

Committee Chairperson

Michael Weaver

Senior Director

+1-312-368-3156

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: 
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

