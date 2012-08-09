TEXT-S&P rates Williams Partners $750 million notes 'BBB'

Aug 9 - Overview -- U.S. midstream energy partnership Williams Partners L.P. is issuing $750 million of senior unsecured notes. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' rating to the notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that parent The Williams Cos. Inc. will maintain consolidated financial leverage at or below 4x and adequate liquidity while successfully integrating its acquisitions. Rating Action On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Williams Partners L.P.'s proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes offering due 2022. The partnership intends to use the net proceeds to repay almost all outstanding borrowings under its credit facility and for general partnership purposes. As of June 30, 2012, Williams Partners had $7.6 billion of balance-sheet debt. Rationale Standard & Poor's rating on Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) is tied to our rating on its Tulsa, Okla.-based parent The Williams Cos. Inc., and reflects the partnership's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). We partly base our business risk assessment on consolidated cash flow that is primarily fee-based (about 70%) from its pipeline and midstream segments. Williams gets the remaining 30% of cash flow from sources that are exposed to volume risk and commodity prices, primarily natural gas liquids (NGL). In 2012, we estimate that the pipeline segment will generate about 40% of consolidated EBITDA. The pipeline assets have an "excellent" business risk profile under our criteria due to predictable cash flows these assets generate. Operating subsidiaries Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC (Transco) and Northwest Pipeline GP (Northwest), and a 50% joint-venture interest in Gulfstream Natural Gas System LLC get support from a strong competitive position, investment-grade shipper profiles, and generally long-term contracts. Transco and Gulfstream provide gas to the Northeast, Southeast, and Florida markets, all areas with strong gas demand. We believe Northwest's strong competitive position makes it well situated to move Rockies gas to key end markets for local distribution companies in Seattle and Portland. The midstream segment is riskier and would likely have a stand-alone business risk profile of "fair," in our view. We estimate that this segment will generate about 50% of consolidated EBITDA in 2012. We view Williams' midstream segment's high portion of fee-based cash flows (55% to 60% in 2012) as providing some cash flow predictability. However, this segment does have mostly keep-whole and other commodity-sensitive contracts that can affect segment cash flow. We believe the acquisitions of Caiman Eastern Midstream LLC and the Laser Northeast Gathering System will benefit the partnership's business risk profile because it broadens the midstream segment's geographic reach in the liquids-rich area of the Marcellus Shale as well as provides an initial step into the Utica Shale, and will balance weaker consolidated financial leverage metrics in 2012 and 2013. WPZ's and Williams' plan to fund the acquisitions with mostly equity supports credit. However, we view distribution coverage as somewhat weak at about 1x in 2012 and 2013 given WPZ's level of commodity risk. Williams' Canadian midstream and olefins business segment is not a key ratings influence at this time. Cash flow from this segment will account for about 13% to 15% of consolidated EBITDA, but we expect it to grow over time due to several large organic projects. Williams will fund these projects primarily with its large international cash position (about $600 million as of June 30, 2012). Williams' consolidated financial risk profile is "significant," in our view. Under our base-case forecast, we expect debt to EBITDA will worsen on a consolidated basis primarily because of lower NGL prices and the cash flow lag associated with organic growth projects and acquisitions. For year-end 2012, we expect consolidated debt to EBITDA to increase to the 4x area compared with our previous expectations of 3.5x to 3.75x. We believe WPZ's stand-alone pro forma debt to EBITDA will be about 4.1x (compared with 3.6x previously). Other assumptions under our base-case forecast include a modest increase in gathering volumes despite low natural gas prices because of the NGL price uplift (using our NGL price assumptions) and new growth projects. We also assumed modest volume growth on Transco and Northwest as a result of several new projects in 2012. Given WPZ's significant keep-whole exposure, consolidated financial metrics could improve if the NGL to natural gas pricing differential widens further, or worsen if it narrows. We've reduced Williams' NGL margins by 20% in 2012 and 12% in 2013 from our prior forecast, with our NGL price assumptions now 86 cents and 96 cents per gallon, respectively. We estimate WPZ's distribution coverage ratio to have minimal cushion about 1x. Liquidity We view Williams' consolidated liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Pro forma for WPZ's proposed notes offering, we project sources divided by uses of about 1.2x for the next 12 months. Key sources include our assumptions for FFO of about $2 billion, cash of $675 million, and full availability of Williams' $900 million credit facility and WPZ's $2 billion credit facility due in June 2016. Primary uses include estimated maintenance and long lead-time projects of about $4 billion (although total spending could be notably higher related to discretionary projects) and dividends and distributions in the $1.1 billion area. A key assumption underlying our assessment of Williams' liquidity is that the company would scale back discretionary capital spending if it could not raise sufficient funds to finance its growth projects. We estimate consolidated maintenance capital spending to be in the $475 million to $500 million range. Williams and WPZ do not have any meaningful debt maturities until 2015. In addition, Williams posted a minimal amount (in the form of letters of credit) of collateral to counterparties to support its net derivative liability, which in our view does not hurt liquidity. Williams was in compliance with its financial covenants as of June 30, 2012. The covenants include a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x (5x following acquisitions of $50 million or more) at Williams and 5x (5.5x following acquisitions of $50 million or more) at WPZ and a debt to capitalization ratio of no greater than 65% at pipeline subsidiaries Transco and Northwest. Williams has a significant cushion in all of these financial covenants and we expect the company to remain in compliance in 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Williams will maintain consolidated financial leverage at or below 4x and adequate liquidity while successfully integrating its acquisitions and executing on its organic growth plans by year-end 2013. Higher ratings are unlikely absent increased scale and business diversity and a notably more conservative financial policy. We could lower the ratings if lower gathering volumes and NGL prices pressure cash flow, or recent acquisitions underperform such that consolidated debt to EBITDA remains above 4.25x on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Natural Gas Liquids Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And 2014, June 11, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 Ratings List Williams Partners L.P. Corp. credit rating BBB/Stable/-- New Rating $750 mil senior unsecured notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.