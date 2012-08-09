版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 04:39 BJT

SABREINDUSTRIES/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 9 Sabre Industries Inc: * Moodys assigns b2 cfr to Sabre Industries ; outlook stable * Rpt-moodys assigns b2 cfr to sabre industries; outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐