版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 04:33 BJT

ENERGYFUTURE/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 9 Energy Future Holdings Corp, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC: * Moodys downgrades Energy Future Holdings and oncor electric delivery;

outlooks remain negative * Rpt-moodys downgrades energy future holdings and oncor electric delivery;

outlooks remain negative

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐