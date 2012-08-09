版本:
TEXT-S&P on Pampa Calichera's solicitation of consent

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A. (Pampa; BB-/Stable/--)
are not immediately affected by the company's recent announcement to obtain
consent from holders of its $250 million senior secured notes due 2022 for
amendments in its indenture. The amendments aim to remove certain covenants on
incurrence of additional debt, restricted payments, and revise other provisions
related to the minimum collateralization ratio, among others. 

We will continue to monitor the company's financial policies and strategy. Our 
analysis already incorporates debt at Pampa's holding company, Oro Blanco, 
which could upstream cash from Pampa, if needed, to pay its own maturities. 
Significant changes in Pampa and Oro Blanco's combined leverage metrics, such 
as a loan-to-value ratio of more than 25%, or in the dividend policies could 
pressure the ratings.

