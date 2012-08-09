版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 04:49 BJT

ALERE/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 9 Alere Inc : * Moodys revises aleres outlook to negative; b1 cfr affirmed * Rpt-moodys revises aleres outlook to negative; b1 cfr affirmed

