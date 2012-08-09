TEXT-Fitch affirms Kinder Morgan, El Paso Corp at 'BB+'

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and El Paso Corporation (EP) at 'BB+'. The ratings are removed from Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on Oct. 17, 2011, following the announcement of KMI's agreement to acquire EP in a $38 billion transaction. The Rating Outlook for KMI and EP is Stable. A complete list of ratings for KMI and EP follows at the end of this release. Approximately $9.3 billion of KMI debt and $4.3 billion EP debt is affected by today's rating action. KMI is the owner of the 2% general partner (GP) and approximately 11% limited partner (LP) interests in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (KMP, IDR 'BBB', Outlook Stable). EP is the owner of the GP and approximately 43% LP interests in El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. (El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Company (EPBO), IDR 'BBB-', Outlook Stable). Rating Rationale: The catalyst for removing the Rating Watch Negative and affirming ratings for KMI and EP is greater clarity in the business plans and financial strategies for the merged companies. In particular, the asset sale process and dropdowns that are essential for the reduction of KMI acquisition debt have begun. As a result, Fitch's pro forma analysis of the companies' capital structure and credit profile is more certain. In addition, EP's structural relationship with KMI is now defined with KMI's intention to provide cross guarantees and the senior debt of both entities being ratably secured. As a result, the IDRs and debt ratings of KMI and EP are equalized. KMI's and EP's 'BB+' ratings consider current high levels of leverage as a result of the merger and the transactional risk associated with asset sales and dropdowns that are essential to the subsequent pay down of acquisition debt. Fitch recognizes that future anticipated asset sales will be between affiliated entities minimizing transaction risk. Also considered is the lower consolidated company post-merger business risk given the cash flow stability associated with EP's interstate pipelines. Fitch believes that appropriate parent company leverage for a 'BB+' rating as measured by the total standalone debt of KMI and EP to cash from operations should be in the 2.5x to 3.5x range. KMI should be able to attain this metric on a pro forma basis in 2013 with the benefit of targeted dropdowns. On Aug. 6, 2012, the boards of directors of KMI and KMP approved the dropdown from EP of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP) and a portion of El Paso Natural Gas Co. (EPNG) in a transaction valued at $6.22 billion, including about $1.8 billion in assumed debt at TGP and $560 million in proportional debt at EPNG. KMI intends to use the $3.5 billion of cash proceeds to repay $840 million of maturing notes, pay off the outstanding $360 million 364-day acquisition facility, and reduce its acquisition Term Loan from $5 billion to $2.7 billion. The TGP and ENG dropdowns are expected to close in August 2012. Cash proceeds from future dropdowns of EP pipeline assets to KMP and to EPBO are expected to be used for debt reduction. KMI agreed with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to divest certain assets in order to receive regulatory approval for the EP merger. As a result, KMP is expected to sell by the end of the year Rocky Mountain assets including its interest in Rockies Express Pipeline LLC (REX). Proceeds from this sale will be used to repay debt used for its purchase of TGP and EPNG. Adequate Liquidity: KMI has access to a $1.75 billion revolver that matures May 30, 2013. Approximately $1.09 billion is currently borrowed under the facility. KMI as a holding company has limited future borrowing needs. Its operating affiliates are self financing with generally favorable capital market access. EP's revolver and the revolver utilized for its oil and gas business were repaid and terminated when its merger with KMI closed. Rating Triggers: Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --A lessening of consolidated business risk as the company acquires and expands pipeline and fixed-fee businesses; and --A material improvement in credit metrics. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Increasing leverage at KMI's operating affiliates to support organic growth and acquisitions; --Inability to successfully execute on dropdown and deleveraging strategy; and --Weakening operating performance. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Kinder Morgan, Inc. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Secured notes and debentures at 'BB+'; --Secured revolving credit facility at BB+; --364-day bridge loan facility at BB+; --Three -year term loan facility at BB+. Kinder Morgan Finance Company, LLC --Secured notes at 'BB+'. KN Capital Trust I --Trust preferred at 'BB-'. KN Capital Trust III --Trust preferred at 'BB-'. El Paso Corporation --IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior secured notes and debentures at 'BB+'. El Paso Energy Capital Trust I --Trust convertible preferred securities at BB-. 