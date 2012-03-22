版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 23:06 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Minerva Luxemburgo 2022 notes unaffected

March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Minerva
Luxemburgo S.A.'s announcement of a proposed amendment, which will increase the
total amount of its  senior unsecured notes due 2022 by US$100 million, will not
affect the 'B+' rating on Minerva Luxemburgo S.A.'s bonds.

