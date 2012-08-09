TEXT-S&P rates various Sprint Nextel loans/issues

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Overland Park, Kan.-based wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.'s proposed senior notes (undetermined amount and maturity date). The '3' recovery rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. We expect the company to use net proceeds to repay upcoming maturities at subsidiary Nextel Communications Inc. Standard & Poor's also revised the recovery rating on Sprint Nextel's existing senior unsecured debt to '3' from '4' following a revision in our approach to analyzing wireless carriers. Our revised approach applies the greater of two valuation methods. We estimate an enterprise value based on a multiple of projected emergence-level EBITDA in addition to an asset value approach based on the book value of spectrum licenses and discounted network assets. The 'B+' issue rating on the debt remains unchanged. (For a complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Sprint Nextel, to be published on RatingsDirect shortly). At the same time, we assigned issue-level ratings to existing Sprint credit facilities. The ratings include: -- A 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Sprint Nextel's $2.25 billion senior unsecured revolver due 2013. The '2' recovery rating indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default. The revolver benefits from guarantees from certain Sprint Nextel subsidiaries, which represent a large portion of the company's cash flows. Although our valuation is sufficient to provide for full recovery, we have capped our recovery ratings at '2' per our criteria for 'B' category credits, given the company's ability to incur additional debt. -- A 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the company's $1 billion senior secured credit facility due 2017, which is being used to finance equipment purchases for Sprint's network upgrade. The '1' recovery rating indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. This facility is guaranteed by Sprint Nextel and secured by all equipment financed through draws under the facility. The recovery ratings on this facility are not capped at '2' because this facility is secured. In addition, we withdrew our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Nextel Communications Inc. because we assess the credit risk of Sprint Nextel and its wholly owned subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. The issue-level and recovery ratings on all Nextel debt are not affected by this action. Finally, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Sprint Nextel as we do not expect leverage to change as a result of the new notes offering. The outlook is negative. During the 2012 second quarter, the company reported solid financial results, including revenue and EBITDA growth of 5% and 10%, respectively, year over year. This improvement came despite expenses for the company's network upgrade and upfront cash subsidies associated with the iPhone. Sprint Nextel benefited from a 7% increase in average revenue per user and subscriber growth on the prepaid and wholesale platform. As a result, operating lease-adjusted leverage improved to 5.8x from 6.1x in the first quarter of 2012. However, we expect leverage to rise in the second half of the year as network upgrade costs increase, which will likely pressure EBITDA. Moreover, we also expect that an iPhone refresh, which is likely to arrive in the second half of 2012, will temporarily hurt profitability measures given the likely rise in handset subsidies. The ratings on Sprint Nextel continue to reflect a "fair" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Key business risk factors include its weak profitability relative to other wireless carriers, significant competition from other wireless carriers and maturing industry conditions; execution risks related to its network upgrade; and higher churn compared with that of its peers. The company's highly leveraged financial risk profile incorporates our base-case scenario that debt to EBITDA will rise to the mid-6x area before declining to the mid-5x area by the end of 2013, ongoing free operating cash flow deficits, and "less than adequate" liquidity. Tempering factors include the company's position as the third-largest wireless carrier in the U.S. and a national footprint, our expectation for modest revenue growth from higher average revenue per user, and industry-leading data and smartphone penetration. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Sprint, published May 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) New Ratings Sprint Nextel Corp. Senior Unsecured $2.25 bil revolver due 2013 BB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior nts B+ Recovery Rating 3 Nextel Systems Corp. Senior Secured $1 bil credit facility due 2017 BB Recovery Rating 1 Issue Rating Unchanged; Recovery Rating Revised Sprint Nextel Corp. Sprint Capital Corp. Nextel Communications Inc. To From Senior Unsecured B+ B+ Recovery Rating 3 4 Ratings Withdrawn To From Nextel Communications Inc. Corporate Credit Rating NR/-- B+/Stable/--