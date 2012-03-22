版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Kemet to stable from positive

March 22 - Overview	
     -- In line with the broader IT supply chain, U.S. capacitor supplier 	
KEMET's operating trends and credit measures have worsened over the past two 	
quarters, reflecting inventory reductions in the distribution channel as well 	
as a slow down in original equipment manufacturer end markets.	
     -- KEMET recently announced a $50 million equity investment in NEC Tokin 	
Corp. (NT), a manufacturer of tantalum capacitors and electrical component 	
devices; KEMET also has an option to acquire the remaining ownership that it 	
does not own, exercisable between Aug. 1, 2014 and May 31, 2018. 	
     -- KEMET intends to use the proposed $100 million senior note issuance to 	
finance its initial investment in NT, finance a portion of the Niotan Inc. 	
acquisition, and provide funds for general corporate purposes.	
     -- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive due to increased 	
leverage related to the $100 million debt issuance and to provide flexibility 	
over the medium term for the potential purchase of NT.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KEMET will sustain 	
profitability near current levels and continue to generate positive FOCF over 	
the near term.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Greenville, S.C.-based capacitor supplier KEMET Corp. to stable from
positive. We also affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. 	
	
At the same time, we are maintaining our 'B+' rating (the same as the 	
corporate credit rating) on the company's $100 million add-on to its existing 	
$230 million secured senior notes due 2018. The '4' recovery rating, 	
indicating the expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default, remains unchanged.	
	
The outlook revision reflects increased leverage related to the $100 million 	
debt issuance and to provide flexibility over the medium term for the 	
potential purchase of NT.	
 	
Rationale	
The rating on KEMET is based on Standard & Poor's expectation that the 	
capacitor supplier will maintain its market position, despite highly 	
competitive and cyclical industry conditions and near-term weakness in its 	
served markets. We expect that KEMET will experience moderate revenue declines 	
over the near term, due to an ongoing inventory correction in the information 	
technology (IT) distributor sales channel and weak end-market demand. We also 	
expect that EBITDA generation over the near term will decline from near 	
cyclical peak levels of $163 million we calculate for the last 12 months ended 	
Dec. 31, 2011. As a result, credit metrics are likely to weaken over the next 	
six to nine months, reflecting increased debt levels and lower near-term 	
profits. However, we expect the company will sustain credit measures 	
commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile during the next 12 	
months.	
	
KEMET is a global supplier of general use and specialty capacitors used in a 	
broad array of electronics devices to store, filter, and regulate the flow of 	
electricity. Standard & Poor's views KEMET's business risk profile as "weak". 	
Our assessment primarily reflects the company's narrow product focus, low 	
market share in some of its businesses, and operating performance that will 	
continue to exhibit a high degree of cyclicality. Partly offsetting these 	
factors, the company maintains the largest global share in the tantalum 	
capacitor market, which has been recently enhanced by its pending investment 	
in NT and acquisition of Niotan Inc.	
	
We estimate, pro forma for the combination of NT's tantalum capacitor 	
business, KEMET's global market share of the tantalum capacitor market will 	
increase to about 35% from about 27%. We expect that the NT investment will 	
eventually create a company with larger scale and a more diversified product 	
platform, geographic footprint and customer base. In exchange for an initial 	
$50 million investment, KEMET receives a 34% economic and 51% voting interest 	
in NT. A subsequent $50 million payment, payable at KEMET's election through 	
Aug. 31, 2014, would increase KEMET's economic interest to 49%. It will have 	
the option to acquire the remaining economic interest that it does not own, 	
exercisable between Aug. 1, 2014 and May 31, 2018, for the higher of the 	
balance of NEC Tokin's debt to NEC (expected to be $250 million) or 	
latest-12-month 6x EBITDA). Standard & Poor's believes that unless performance 	
at NT is disappointing, KEMET will opt to go forward with the additional 	
investment to increase its ownership, although it is not required to support 	
NT's obligations. 	
	
In addition, KEMET completed an acquisition of Niotan (a supplier of tantalum 	
powders) in late February 2012. KEMET acquired Niotan to secure tantalum 	
supplies and to become more vertically integrated. Total consideration for 	
Niotan is $75 million and $10 million in royalty payments, of which $30 	
million was paid at closing with the balance payable over the next 30 months. 	
	
As part of a multiyear restructuring program, KEMET has been relocating a 	
portion of its film/electrolytic (F&E) capacitor business to China and Mexico, 	
which the company expects to complete by fiscal year-end March 2013. Operating 	
profits in the F&E capacitor business have been volatile over the past 12 	
months, but are improving. We expect that the F&E business will contribute a 	
meaningful level of profits in fiscal year 2013.	
	
We view KEMET's financial risk profile as aggressive, reflecting historically 	
volatile profitability and a high fixed-cost structure. Pro forma for the 	
proposed $100 million debt issuance, latest-12-month leverage increases to 	
2.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with 1.7x without the additional debt. 	
However, leverage will increase further over the near term due to our 	
expectations of reduced EBITDA. The current rating incorporates some capacity 	
to accommodate additional debt over the medium term related to the potential 	
purchase of the remainder of NT.	
 	
Liquidity	
We view KEMET's liquidity as "adequate." We expect coverage of uses to be in 	
excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months and net sources to be positive in the 	
near term, even with a 15% to 20% decline in expected EBITDA. Our assessment 	
of KEMET's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, 	
assumptions, and factors:  	
     -- Cash on hand was $136 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
     -- The company's currently available borrowing capacity under its $50 	
million revolver was $40 million.	
     -- We expect funds from operations between $60 million and $80 million 	
for fiscal year 2013. 	
     -- We expect capital expenditures to be between $50 million and $60 	
million and working capital usage to be moderate, with cash declining 	
moderately due to payments related to the Niotan acquisition and investments 	
in NT.	
     -- No debt maturities over the next 12 months.	
     -- No dividends or additional acquisitions.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
KEMET, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KEMET will continue to 	
generate positive FOCF over the near term despite expected earnings declines. 	
We believe that the acquisition of NT will likely proceed and will enhance 	
KEMET's business profile over time. However, uncertainty regarding the 	
financial impact and structure related to the potential purchase of NT 	
constrains the rating at the current rating. Although unlikely, we could lower 	
the rating if KEMET pursues an aggressive financial policy, such as a sizable 	
debt-financed share repurchase or if operating results worsen so that debt to 	
EBITDA is sustained above 5x.	
 	
Ratings List	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
KEMET Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Positive/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
KEMET Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 B+	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
