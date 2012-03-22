TEXT-Fitch rates Minerva's proposed reopening notes 'B+/RR4'

March 22 - Fitch Ratings rates Minerva Luxembourg S.A.'s (Minerva Luxembourg) proposed reopening of its US$350 million, 12.25% senior notes 'B+/RR4'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Minerva S.A. (Minerva). Proceeds from this transaction will be used to repay existing debt. Fitch currently rates Minerva as follows: Minerva: --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'; --Foreign currency IDR 'B+'; --National scale rating 'BBB(bra)'; --BRL200 million outstanding debentures due 2015 'BBB(bra)'. Minerva Luxembourg: --Senior unsecured notes due in 2017, 2019 and 2022'B+/RR4' Minerva's ratings are supported by the company's strong business position as the second largest Brazilian exporter of fresh and frozen beef. It has a low-cost structure and diversified and flexible export revenue base. The successful execution of its strategic plan, including an equity issuance during the challenging operating environment of the last two years, further supports Minerva's ratings. The ratings incorporate risks associated with product concentration in beef protein, the potential for disease outbreaks, and the negative effect of foreign exchange fluctuations. Minerva is still more exposed to these risks than the top competitors even though exports now represent 58% of its revenue, down from 66% in 2010. LEVERAGE HIGH BUT EXPECTED TO IMPROVE As of Dec. 2011, Minerva's net leverage was high at 4.1 times (x). The company's credit profile should continue to improve from gains in market share, the growth of cash flow from significant high-margin greenfield investments made over the past few years, as well as an improving cattle cycle in Brazil. Fitch expects further improvement in leverage stemming from continued positive trends in revenue and margins, and possible further additions to Minerva's production base. Fitch notes that a temporary increase in leverage due to asset purchases or acquisitions is possible in the upcoming years, as the company strives to sustain growth. Fitch observes, however, that Minerva has maintained a relatively disciplined approach to investing in fairly priced long-term assets. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT MATURITY PROFILE MANAGEABLE Minerva's liquidity relies primarily on cash on hand of BRL746 million at the end of December 2011. This compares with BRL542 million of short-term debt. Liquidity was further enhanced by convertible debentures. Fitch expects Minerva to continue improving its liquidity and debt maturity schedule over the next 12 months. The current note issuance should benefit the company's debt profile as the proceeds are for repayment of existing shorter term debts. WEAK FCF EXPECTED TO IMPROVE The operations of the company have been a significant drain on cash primarily due to high capital expenditures. Free cash flow (FCF), consisting of cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was negative BRL231 million during the 2011, mainly due to large capital expenses of BRL161 million. Fitch expects that lower capex and working capital requirements going forward will allow Minerva to start generating positive FCF in 2012. STABLE OUTLOOK A negative rating action could occur if Fitch's expectations of positive cash flow generation fail to materialize; if net leverage increases to more than 4.0x on a consistent basis as a result of a large debt-financed acquisition or asset purchase; or as a result of operational deterioration. A positive rating action could be triggered by a significant leverage decrease from current levels and is unlikely to be achieved solely by improving operations in the short-to medium-term. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage