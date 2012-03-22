TEXT-Fitch affirms Aeroflot at 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)`) March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Aeroflot's (Aeroflot) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this release. Fitch continues to assess Aeroflot's standalone credit profile as commensurate with a 'BB' rating but emphasises that there is considerable pressure on the rating given the company's newly proposed finance and operating lease plan. The agency views this as a material shift in the company's fleet expansion programme. Fitch now forecasts gross adjusted debt/EBITDAR will approach 5.0x, levels considered high for the current standalone rating level and close to Fitch's negative rating action guidance. Gross leverage is unlikely to fall below 4.0x as previously anticipated. There is little to no headroom in expected leverage metrics to sustain even a moderate downturn in performance. However, the company has some flexibility to reduce both its capex plans and operating leases, and Fitch would expect the company to moderate its expenditure plans in order to remain below 5.0x gross lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR. Leverage is further exacerbated by the addition of c.USD827m debt owing to the consolidation of the Rostechnologii stakes, which was taken into consideration in Fitch's previous forecasts. The deconsolidation of Terminal D in Q411 will enable a decrease in reported debt. However, this debt had been historically treated as non-recourse debt by Fitch and therefore also has no material impact on Fitch's forecasted ratios. The 'BB' standalone rating continues to reflect the group's dominant position as Russia's national flag carrier, in a highly fragmented market. In the past, Aeroflot has experienced strong growth driven by organic expansion but also acquisitions. This is expected to continue given forecasted Russian GDP growth, increased mobility of Russian citizens, favourable government legislation and the integration of the Rostechnologii airline stakes. In the short-term these assets will be significant in terms of further strengthening its dominant position in Russia's airline sector but also extending Aeroflot's network and segmentation in order to broaden the company's customer base. Although Fitch expects Aeroflot's margins to remain strong compared to European peers, given its relatively flexible cost base in terms of staff costs and operating lease strategy, EBITDAR margins are forecasted by the agency to fall to below previous levels of 20% in the medium-term. This is expected to be driven, among other things, by increased exposure to the Russian airline market and continually high fuel costs. Whilst a potential downturn in Europe continues to be the most significant risk to Aeroflot's earnings, integration of the Rostechnologii airlines will increase Aeroflot's exposure to Russian domestic flights, which are generally loss-making, or break-even, on an operating level at best. Cost-savings from the centralisation of business activities at the parent level will have some offsetting impact, but the effects are not expected to have a noteworthy impact in the immediate term. Management targets synergy prospects of USD160m-USD240m by 2015 and given its limited experience of integrating assets on such a large scale, execution risks for the expected synergies remain high. Fuel costs are also expected to continue to depress margins as evidenced in 9M11. The company has begun to develop its fuel hedging programme but these measures remain less comprehensive when compared with international peers. In accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria, Aeroflot's IDR continues to benefit from a one-notch uplift due to parental support. The Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') owns a 51.2% direct stake in addition to a 9.48% indirect stake and strategic and operational ties are considered by the agency to be relatively strong. On 15 November 2011, the transfer of five stakes in regional airlines, previously owned by the state-owned organisation, Rostechnologii, was yet further evidence of the strong relationship between the group and its parent. The transaction emphasises the importance of Aeroflot in facilitating the state's strategy to consolidate the Russian airline industry with an increased focus on safety and financial stability. Fitch acknowledges the potential negative implications of state links, for example an aggressive consolidation and/or acquisition plans at the expense of Aeroflot's credit profile, but highlights that the Rostechnologii transaction, whilst proposed by the state, was to some extent at Aeroflot's discretion and following due diligence process. Cash and unused committed short-term facilities amounted to USD723m and more than sufficiently cover short-term debt of USD368m as at FY11. However, in FY13, further maturities of USD377m are also due. These are expected to be repaid from current liquidity, but this will be dependent on the company's ability to meet its capital commitments of USD2.7bn (as at 9M11) through future finance leases. Assuming planned finance leasing of aircraft, free cash flow generation is expected to be positive over the medium-term, although net debt will increase given these finance leases. The rating actions are as follows: Foreign currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook Foreign currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB+' Local currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook Local currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Stable Outlook National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(rus)' National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA(rus)'