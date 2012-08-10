TEXT-Fitch affirms African Development Bank at 'AAA'

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating actions is below. The affirmation of the ratings reflects primarily AfDB's high level of capitalisation. The bank's equity to asset ratio, at 24.1% at end-2011, is one of the strongest among the regional multilateral development banks (MDBs). This ratio has declined over the past four years as a result of the rapid increase in lending, but will be strengthened in 2012 as the first instalment of the 200% capital increase approved in 2010, 6% of which is paid-in capital, is disbursed by member countries. Although AfDB is not subject to international banking regulation, it abides by a strict internal prudential framework on capitalisation, borrowings and liquidity. Outstanding operations must not exceed the sum of subscribed capital and equity. In addition, the bank's liquidity must cover net cash requirements for at least the next 12 months, resulting in a large cushion of liquid assets that largely covers debt redemptions and expected disbursements. AfDB's asset quality is improving. The average rating of the loan portfolio increased to 'BB+' in 2011 from 'BB' in 2010, and the share of non-investment grade exposure declined to 37.7% of the total portfolio in 2011 from 47.7% in 2010. Impaired loans accounted for 3.27% of outstanding loans at end-2011 (2010: 3.78%). This does not compare favourably with other regional MDBs, but constitutes a good performance given AfDB's operating environment. AfDB's relatively low loan impairment ratio is largely attributable to the bank's preferred creditor status, which allows it to avoid participation in sovereign loan rescheduling and gives it priority over other creditors in the event of a sovereign default. The treasury portfolio has not been affected by the EU crisis, as the bank has no exposure to the lower rated EU countries. The share of assets rated 'AA-' or above accounted for 90.7% of the treasury portfolio at end-2011. However, risk concentration remains high, with the largest single counterparty, Morocco ('BBB-'), accounting for 40.4% of equity at end-2011. Substantial exposures to Tunisia ('BBB-') and Egypt ('B+'), representing 30.3% and 18.5% of equity, respectively, are also a key source of risk. The Negative Outlooks on the sovereign ratings of these two countries indicates that their credit quality could deteriorate during 2012-13, which would have a negative impact on AfDB's overall asset quality. The bank intends to lower its level of risk concentration, and its exposure to the five largest countries has been reduced in the first half of 2012. AfDB has significantly increased its operations since 2009, in particular for private sector lending, which accounted for 19% of the loan portfolio at end-2011 compared to 8% in 2008. Following the capital increase approved in 2010, the bank intends to maintain a steady growth rate in lending in the coming years: the dollar amount of total outstanding loans is expected to increase by 40 to 50% between 2011 and 2014. AfDB enjoys strong support from its shareholders. Its capital is held by 77 member countries, 53 of which are African. At end-2011, 47.6% of callable capital was owned by countries rated 'AA-' or higher. The substantial capital increase approved in 2010 demonstrates the strong willingness of member countries to provide support. However, a large share (94%) of the capital increase takes the form of unpaid capital, which can be called only in case of need. This resulted in a dilution of the paid-in to subscribed capital ratio to 6.9% at end-2011, from 9.9% in 2010. This ratio will further decline in 2012. Downward pressure on AfDB's ratings would most likely come from a substantial deterioration in the credit quality of Northern African sovereign borrowers, in particular Tunisia and Egypt. The rapid increase of private sector lending is also a source of concern. To date, loan impairment has been well contained for private sector operations, but as the portfolio matures, its overall quality may deteriorate. The AfDB is an MDB created in 1964; it is headquartered in Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire) but was temporarily relocated to Tunis (Tunisia) in 2003. The AfDB's financing instruments include loans to sovereigns and the private sector, equity investments, guarantees and risk management products. The AfDB is an MDB created in 1964; it is headquartered in Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire) but was temporarily relocated to Tunis (Tunisia) in 2003. The AfDB's financing instruments include loans to sovereigns and the private sector, equity investments, guarantees and risk management products. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA' Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA' Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAA'emr Subordinated Debt affirmed at 'AA+' Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'