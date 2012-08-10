TEXT-S&P cuts Ryder System long-term rating to 'BBB'

Overview -- Credit ratios for U.S.-based full-service truck lessor Ryder System Inc. have deteriorated somewhat over the past year, due to a higher pension deficit and added debt to finance capital spending. -- We are lowering our long-term ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Ryder System to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that utilization and pricing will improve, resulting in modest earnings growth and stable credit metrics. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term ratings on Miami, Fla.-based Ryder System Inc., including lowering the corporate credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on June 26, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade reflects deterioration in Ryder's financial profile due to debt-financed capital expenditures and higher unfunded pension liabilities. Fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 29.2% and debt to capital was 77.0% as of June 30, 2012, compared with 31.9% and 73.1%, respectively, a year earlier. Leverage has increased significantly because of an increase in unfunded pension liabilities, as well as a sizable capital expenditure plan. We previously indicated that we could lower the ratings if credit measures fall below our expectations for the ratings and FFO to total debt falls to less than 30% on a sustained basis. Our ratings on Ryder reflect the company's strong market position in its major business--fleet management solutions (FMS). The ratings also incorporate Ryder's supply chain/logistics operation, which has lower margins (relative to FMS) and is exposed to the domestic automotive sector, as well as the cyclicality of its commercial-truck rental business. Over the next few quarters, we expect Ryder to generate FFO to total debt in the high 20% area and debt to capital to remain above 75%. Ryder, like other providers of transportation equipment leases, operates at higher levels of financial leverage than comparably rated industrial credits. We categorize the business profile as "satisfactory," financial profile as "intermediate," and liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Ryder, one of the two largest full-service truck lessors in North America (Penske Corp. is its main competitor), has strong market positions in full-service truck leasing and logistics. The company's FMS segment, which includes full-service truck leasing, commercial truck rentals, and contract maintenance of vehicle fleets, accounted for about 61% of Ryder's operating revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2012. This is typically Ryder's highest-margin business. As a result of effective integration of acquisitions (completed in 2011) and lower compensation expense, FMS margins have started to improve despite weaker-than-expected demand for long-term leases. However, reduced earnings in commercial rentals partially offset this improvement. Overall, segment pretax margin was about 8% during the same period in 2012, compared with pretax margins of approximately 7.5% in 2011. Over the next few quarters, we expect cost reductions and fleet rationalization (commercial rental) to offset the impact of a sluggish economy. The company's Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment provides supply chain consulting and logistics management services and includes the Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC) segment, which provides vehicles and drivers to customers. This segment accounted for 39% of Ryder's operating revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2012, and generated a pretax margin of about 5%. Margins have returned to historical levels in the mid-single-digit percentages due to growth from acquisitions, profitable new business, and volume growth. SCS's operating performance has also benefited from cost reductions and contract renegotiations implemented in recent years. We expect revenues and profitability to increase modestly; however, we also expect year-over-year improvement to slow given the sluggish economy. Ryder generates a large portion of its revenues through multiyear leases, resulting in relatively stable cash flow, even during periods of weak demand. However, the SCS business is more fragmented than the FMS segment and has heavy upfront costs associated with new contracts. In addition, a meaningful (albeit declining) portion of the SCS business relies on the cyclical automotive industry. In the near term, we expect Ryder to maintain satisfactory operating profitability. However, we expect free operating cash flow to remain negative due to significant capital spending in 2012. In 2012, we expect Ryder to spend about $2.1 billion in capital expenditures (most of which, $1.5 billion, is associated with new FMS leases), an increase of 24% from 2011. Based on the company's fleet replacement cycle, we believe capital spending will moderate somewhat in 2013. Still, we expect Ryder to maintain satisfactory credit ratios over the next several quarters, specifically EBITDA interest coverage of about 8x-9x and FFO to total debt in the high 20% area. Currently, FFO to total debt is 29.2%, and EBITDA interest coverage is 8.7x. Adjusted debt to capital is 77%, and we expect debt to capital to remain near current levels over the next few quarters, given capital spending plans and a recent increase in unfunded pension liabilities. Liquidity Our short-term rating on Ryder is 'A-2'. Liquidity is adequate, given strong cash flow generation. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include the following: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x--the minimum level for an adequate designation. -- We assumed liquidity sources of about $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion over the next 12 to 18 months, consisting of cash, FFO, asset sale proceeds, and unused credit facility capacity. -- Our estimated uses total $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion and include maintenance capital spending, upcoming debt maturities, pension funding needs, and dividends totaling $60 million annually. -- Net sources would be positive, even if EBITDA declined 15% or more, and the company would remain in compliance with key bank covenants. -- The company maintains good relationships with its banks and its financial risk management is generally prudent, in our assessment. As of June 30, 2012, the company had $73 million in cash and $444 million available under its various credit facilities. The company has access to a $900 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which matures in June 2016. The company uses this facility primarily to finance working capital and support CP issuance. The credit facility includes a financial covenant that requires debt to consolidated net worth to be less than or equal to 300%. In April 2012, the net worth definition was amended to exclude any accumulated other comprehensive income or loss associated with pension and other postretirement plans. The actual level (189% as of June 30, 2012) has historically been below the maximum, and we expect this to remain so. Ryder also has access to lease financing for its vehicles and access to the public debt and equity markets, and it generates proceeds from vehicle sales. Ryder also has access to a $175 million trade receivables facility. We expect FFO of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion annually, which, combined with lease and other financings and proceeds from asset sales, should be sufficient for its liquidity needs. For several years, the company has indicated its interest in increasing its long-term debt-to-equity ratio to a target range of 250% to 300%. As a result of low discount rates in 2011, Ryder's pension underfunding increased, resulting in this measure increasing to a reported 284% (per the company's calculations)--we expect this metric to remain near this level over the next few quarters. Ryder spends approximately $60 million in dividends annually. Outlook The outlook is stable. Over the next few quarters, we expect the continuing gradual economic recovery to result in modest improvement in demand for full service lease and commercial truck rentals. We could lower the ratings if FFO to total debt falls below 20% and debt to capital rises into the low 80% area on a sustained basis. The outlook is stable. Over the next few quarters, we expect the continuing gradual economic recovery to result in modest improvement in demand for full service lease and commercial truck rentals. We could lower the ratings if FFO to total debt falls below 20% and debt to capital rises into the low 80% area on a sustained basis. Given Ryder's stated financial policy and debt-financed capital expenditure plans, an upgrade is unlikely at this time. However, as the operating environment improves, we could raise the ratings if FFO to total debt exceeds 30% and debt to capital declines to the low 70% area on a sustained basis. Ryder System Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Ryder System Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed Ryder System Inc. Commercial Paper A-2