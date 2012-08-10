版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 21:42 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Ryder System long-term rating to 'BBB'

Overview
     -- Credit ratios for U.S.-based full-service truck lessor Ryder System 
Inc. have deteriorated somewhat over the past year, due to a higher
pension deficit and added debt to finance capital spending.
     -- We are lowering our long-term ratings, including the corporate credit 
rating, on Ryder System to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that utilization and 
pricing will improve, resulting in modest earnings growth and stable credit 
metrics.
Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
ratings on Miami, Fla.-based Ryder System Inc., including lowering the 
corporate credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we removed the 
ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications 
on June 26, 2012. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects deterioration in Ryder's financial profile due to 
debt-financed capital expenditures and higher unfunded pension liabilities. 
Fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 29.2% and debt to 
capital was 77.0% as of June 30, 2012, compared with 31.9% and 73.1%, 
respectively, a year earlier. Leverage has increased significantly because of 
an increase in unfunded pension liabilities, as well as a sizable capital 
expenditure plan. We previously indicated that we could lower the ratings if 
credit measures fall below our expectations for the ratings and FFO to total 
debt falls to less than 30% on a sustained basis.

Our ratings on Ryder reflect the company's strong market position in its major 
business--fleet management solutions (FMS). The ratings also incorporate 
Ryder's supply chain/logistics operation, which has lower margins (relative to 
FMS) and is exposed to the domestic automotive sector, as well as the 
cyclicality of its commercial-truck rental business. Over the next few 
quarters, we expect Ryder to generate FFO to total debt in the high 20% area 
and debt to capital to remain above 75%. Ryder, like other providers of 
transportation equipment leases, operates at higher levels of financial 
leverage than comparably rated industrial credits. We categorize the business 
profile as "satisfactory," financial profile as "intermediate," and liquidity 
as "adequate" under our criteria.

Ryder, one of the two largest full-service truck lessors in North America 
(Penske Corp. is its main competitor), has strong market positions in 
full-service truck leasing and logistics. The company's FMS segment, which 
includes full-service truck leasing, commercial truck rentals, and contract 
maintenance of vehicle fleets, accounted for about 61% of Ryder's operating 
revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2012. This is typically Ryder's 
highest-margin business. As a result of effective integration of acquisitions 
(completed in 2011) and lower compensation expense, FMS margins have started 
to improve despite weaker-than-expected demand for long-term leases. However, 
reduced earnings in commercial rentals partially offset this improvement. 
Overall, segment pretax margin was about 8% during the same period in 2012, 
compared with pretax margins of approximately 7.5% in 2011. Over the next few 
quarters, we expect cost reductions and fleet rationalization (commercial 
rental) to offset the impact of a sluggish economy.

The company's Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment provides supply chain 
consulting and logistics management services and includes the Dedicated 
Contract Carriage (DCC) segment, which provides vehicles and drivers to 
customers. This segment accounted for 39% of Ryder's operating revenues for 
the six months ended June 30, 2012, and generated a pretax margin of about 5%. 
Margins have returned to historical levels in the mid-single-digit percentages 
due to growth from acquisitions, profitable new business, and volume growth. 
SCS's operating performance has also benefited from cost reductions and 
contract renegotiations implemented in recent years.

We expect revenues and profitability to increase modestly; however, we also 
expect year-over-year improvement to slow given the sluggish economy. Ryder 
generates a large portion of its revenues through multiyear leases, resulting 
in relatively stable cash flow, even during periods of weak demand. However, 
the SCS business is more fragmented than the FMS segment and has heavy upfront 
costs associated with new contracts. In addition, a meaningful (albeit 
declining) portion of the SCS business relies on the cyclical automotive 
industry. In the near term, we expect Ryder to maintain satisfactory operating 
profitability. However, we expect free operating cash flow to remain negative 
due to significant capital spending in 2012.

In 2012, we expect Ryder to spend about $2.1 billion in capital expenditures 
(most of which, $1.5 billion, is associated with new FMS leases), an increase 
of 24% from 2011. Based on the company's fleet replacement cycle, we believe 
capital spending will moderate somewhat in 2013. Still, we expect Ryder to 
maintain satisfactory credit ratios over the next several quarters, 
specifically EBITDA interest coverage of about 8x-9x and FFO to total debt in 
the high 20% area. Currently, FFO to total debt is 29.2%, and EBITDA interest 
coverage is 8.7x. Adjusted debt to capital is 77%, and we expect debt to 
capital to remain near current levels over the next few quarters, given 
capital spending plans and a recent increase in unfunded pension liabilities.
 
Liquidity
Our short-term rating on Ryder is 'A-2'. Liquidity is adequate, given strong 
cash flow generation. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the 
expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include the 
following:
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 
months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x--the minimum level for an adequate 
designation.
     -- We assumed liquidity sources of about $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion 
over the next 12 to 18 months, consisting of cash, FFO, asset sale proceeds, 
and unused credit facility capacity.
     -- Our estimated uses total $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion and include 
maintenance capital spending, upcoming debt maturities, pension funding needs, 
and dividends totaling $60 million annually.
     -- Net sources would be positive, even if EBITDA declined 15% or more, 
and the company would remain in compliance with key bank covenants.
     -- The company maintains good relationships with its banks and its 
financial risk management is generally prudent, in our assessment.

As of June 30, 2012, the company had $73 million in cash and $444 million 
available under its various credit facilities. The company has access to a 
$900 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which matures in June 2016. 
The company uses this facility primarily to finance working capital and 
support CP issuance. The credit facility includes a financial covenant that 
requires debt to consolidated net worth to be less than or equal to 300%. In 
April 2012, the net worth definition was amended to exclude any accumulated 
other comprehensive income or loss associated with pension and other 
postretirement plans. The actual level (189% as of June 30, 2012) has 
historically been below the maximum, and we expect this to remain so. Ryder 
also has access to lease financing for its vehicles and access to the public 
debt and equity markets, and it generates proceeds from vehicle sales. Ryder 
also has access to a $175 million trade receivables facility.

We expect FFO of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion annually, which, combined with 
lease and other financings and proceeds from asset sales, should be sufficient 
for its liquidity needs. For several years, the company has indicated its 
interest in increasing its long-term debt-to-equity ratio to a target range of 
250% to 300%. As a result of low discount rates in 2011, Ryder's pension 
underfunding increased, resulting in this measure increasing to a reported 
284% (per the company's calculations)--we expect this metric to remain near 
this level over the next few quarters. Ryder spends approximately $60 million 
in dividends annually.
 
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Over the next few quarters, we expect the continuing 
gradual economic recovery to result in modest improvement in demand for full 
service lease and commercial truck rentals. We could lower the ratings if FFO 
to total debt falls below 20% and debt to capital rises into the low 80% area 
on a sustained basis. Given Ryder's stated financial policy and debt-financed 
capital expenditure plans, an upgrade is unlikely at this time. However, as 
the operating environment improves, we could raise the ratings if FFO to total 
debt exceeds 30% and debt to capital declines to the low 70% area on a 
sustained basis.
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Research Update: Ryder System Inc. Long-Term Ratings Placed On 
CreditWatch Negative On Increasing Leverage, June 26, 2012
     -- Summary: Ryder System Inc., Feb. 28, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Short-Term Rating Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Ryder System Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2

Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Ryder System Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB+/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed

Ryder System Inc.
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

