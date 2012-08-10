TEXT-S&P cuts Thompson Creek Metals to 'CCC+' from 'B-'

Aug 10 - Overview -- We are lowering our ratings on Thompson Creek Metals Co., including our long-term corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- We are also removing all our ratings on Thompson Creek from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications July 11, 2012. -- These rating actions follows Thompson Creek's announcement of weaker production and cost expectations through next year. -- We expect the company's credit ratios and cash flow generation to meaningfully deteriorate as declining molybdenum prices sharply lower our earnings and funds from operations expectations for Thompson Creek in the next 12 months. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that Thompson Creek's diminishing operating margins could drain previously arranged funding sources set up to support the large capital requirements at the Mt. Milligan project. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Denver-based molybdenum miner Thompson Creek Metals Co. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on the senior secured credit facility is unchanged at '1'. In addition, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The '5' recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is unchanged. Finally, Standard & Poor's removed all its ratings on the company from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications July 11, 2012. The outlook is negative. These rating actions follow Thompson Creek's announcement of weaker production and higher cost expectations through next year. Rationale The ratings on Thompson Creek reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, characterized by a heavy debt burden and less-than-adequate liquidity. We view the company's business risk profile as vulnerable due to its reliance on volatile molybdenum prices, which are weakening during a phase of large capital expenditures; limited operating diversity; and the capital intensity of its operations. Partially offsetting these factors, in Standard & Poor's opinion, are the company's better-than-average, long-term cost profile and long reserve lives at its two operating mines. We believe that capital spending and liquidity are the primary drivers on our ratings on Thompson Creek through next year. While the company is raising US$200 million through another gold stream sale transaction to bolter its liquidity, we estimate that financial flexibility remains very tight given potential inflationary pressures at the Mt. Milligan project and the prospect of negative mine-level operating cash flows. The likelihood of very thin earnings, particularly at its Endako mine, could drain Thompson Creek's large pro forma cash balances as well as potentially impede full access to its revolving credit facility because of covenant restrictions. Our base case incorporates the following assumptions for Thompson Creek in the next 18 months: -- Our economists latest expectations for global economic growth through 2013; -- A molybdenum price of about US$13.00 per pound in the next 12-18 months; -- Molybdenum production from the company's two mines increases to more than 30 million pounds next year from about 24 million pounds in 2012; -- At an estimated cash cost of about US$10.00 per pound, we expect the company to generate essentially no EBITDA in 2012. There could be some marginal earnings improvement next year as cash costs decrease to about US$8.00 per pound of molybdenum. -- In this scenario, we expect annual free cash burn to remain solidly negative for the remainder of the Mt. Milligan construction period along with a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio above 10.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 0%. Liquidity Thompson Creek's liquidity is less than adequate based on our criteria. This evaluation considers the following factors: -- We expect that sources of liquidity through next year will be less than 1.2x uses. -- Sources less uses of cash are about zero. -- We expect the company to generate significantly negative free operating cash flow of close to US$1.0 billion in 2012 and US$350 million in 2013 after taking into account capital expenditures of about C$900 million in 2012 and C$260 million in 2013. -- Thompson Creek's maturities through next year are light, with about US$6.7 million due in 2012 and US$6.9 million due in 2013. -- The company has limited ability to absorb high-impact, low probability events without the need for refinancing. As of June 30, 2012, and pro forma to the 12.25% Royal Gold Inc. (not rated) stream sale transaction, Thompson Creek has about US$609.5 million in cash on hand and US$276 million in availability on its US$300 million senior secured revolving credit facility, net of US$24 million in letters of credit. However, we estimate that sustained margin pressures could significantly reduce revolver availability as well as create covenant compliance challenges. Recovery analysis We rate the company's US$300 million senior secured revolving credit facility 'B' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on Thompson Creek), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. Standard & Poor's also rates the company's US$550 million senior unsecured notes 'CCC' (one notch below the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '5', indicating expectations for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of default. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that Thompson Creek's weak operating margins could drain previously arranged funding sources set up to support the large capital requirements at Mt. Milligan. We assume that, with a US$13.00 per pound molybdenum price in the next 12 months, FFO could decline to essentially breakeven levels with a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio greater than 10x. We could lower the ratings further should Thompson's financial flexibility continue to tighten in the next several quarters due to a combination of contracting margins and additional capital spending increases at Mt. Milligan. A revision to stable is unlikely in the near term, given Thompson Creek's rising debt burden, exposure to volatile molybdenum prices, and large capital expenditures in the next 12-18 months. However, one could occur if molybdenum prices increase sustainably above US$17.00 per pound thereby pushing EBITDA to about US$200 million, likely supporting adequate liquidity and a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio below 5x. 