ALLISONTRANSMISSION/BRIEF (URGENT)

UPDATE 3-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role, to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
Aug 10 Allison Transmission Inc: * Moodys assigns ba3 rating to allisons new term loan facility * Rpt-moodys assigns ba3 rating to allisons new term loan facility
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African retailer Massmart reported an almost 16 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as the firm controlled costs and closed some of its less profitable stores in a tough economic environment.
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Boeing Co said it was planning to deliver its first tranche of revamped old passenger jets to be used as freight haulers in China by the end of the year, amid a boom in e-commerce that is driving China's parcel delivery market.