公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 22:32 BJT

ALLISONTRANSMISSION/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 Allison Transmission Inc: * Moodys assigns ba3 rating to allisons new term loan facility * Rpt-moodys assigns ba3 rating to allisons new term loan facility

