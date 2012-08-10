版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 22:34 BJT

ELMBV/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 ELM B.V.: * Moodys: elm b.v. ratings unaffected by recent downgrade of UBS limited

