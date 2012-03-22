版本:
TEXT-S&P revises CNH Global outlook to stable from negative

March 22 - Overview	
     -- We affirmed the corporate credit rating on The Netherlands-based 	
equipment manufacturer CNH Global N.V.'s majority owner, Fiat Industrial SpA, 	
and revised the outlook to stable from negative.	
     -- We are taking the same rating action on CNH, given the close ties 	
between CNH and Fiat, and on its wholly owned captive finance subsidiary CNH 	
Capital.	
     -- The stable outlook on CNH indicates that if we continue to view CNH as 	
core to Fiat Industrial SpA, we would raise or lower the ratings on CNH if we 	
take the same action on the parent.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 	
CNH Global N.V., including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating. At the
same time, we affirmed the ratings on CNH Global's wholly owned captive finance 	
subsidiary CNH Capital LLC, which we believe is a core holding of the parent. 	
That rating is the same as that on CNH Global's nearly 88% owner, Fiat 	
Industrial SpA. For both issuers, the outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
We affirmed the ratings on agricultural and construction equipment 	
manufacturer CNH after taking the same action on CNH's Italy-based parent, 	
Fiat Industrial SpA, earlier today. Fiat owns approximately 88% of CNH Global, 	
which we consider to be one of the Fiat Industrial's core holdings. Therefore, 	
the ratings on CNH Global reflect the financial and business risk profiles of 	
its parent. 	
	
We expect CNH Global's operating performance to continue to improve as demand 	
benefits from solid global farmer incomes and a rebound in construction. In 	
2012, we expect CNH's equipment operations sales to exceed $19 billion and the 	
reported EBIT margin to approach 9%. This rebound will benefit the credit 	
measures of Fiat Industrial: Fiat Industrial's 2012 credit metrics should be 	
in line with the low end of our 20%-25% FFO to debt and 3.5x-4x debt to EBITDA 	
benchmarks, and we expect that they will slowly strengthen in coming years.  	
	
CNH Global has a "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define 	
the term. It is the world's second-largest agricultural equipment maker and a 	
major manufacturer of construction equipment, positions we expect the company 	
to maintain. Product diversification across its agricultural equipment segment 	
(about 80% of 2011 revenues) and construction equipment segment (about 20%) 	
along with good geographic diversification support our assessment of CNH 	
Global's business profile.	
	
We view CNH Global's financial risk profile as "significant," considering the 	
financial profile and credit measures of CNH Global's parent organization, 	
Fiat Industrial. CNH Global's cash balances (including deposits in cash 	
management systems of Fiat affiliates) are healthy. Our assessment of the 	
financial risk profile also considers the significant use of the asset-backed 	
securities (ABS) markets for the company's captive finance operation.	
	
The ratings on CNH Capital LLC, a wholly owned captive finance company that 	
provides financial services for CNH customers located in the U.S. and Canada, 	
reflect those on CNH Global, its parent. We view this subsidiary as a core 	
holding of CNH Global given its strategic importance to the parent, CNH 	
Global's ability to influence CNH Capital's actions, and our expectation that 	
the parent would provide financial support to the capital company in times of 	
need. CNH Capital's receivables account for more than half of the total 	
managed portfolio of CNH Global's worldwide financial services organization. 	
We believe CNH Capital's financial services are a key offering that 	
facilitates the sale of its CNH Global's equipment. 	
	
The 'BB' issue rating on CNH Capital's senior unsecured notes reflects the 	
capital company's heavy reliance on secured debt, primarily through 	
asset-backed securitization (ABS) transactions, which we consider to have 	
encumbered a significant majority (more than 70%) of the assets on its balance 	
sheet. These transactions could materially weaken recovery prospects for the 	
unsecured debtholders in the event of a default.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CNH Global 	
reported consolidated cash and cash equivalents exceeded $6 billion (including 	
about $4.1 billion deposited with Fiat affiliates). The equipment operations 	
reported about $5.2 billion of this cash, and we believe sources of funds will 	
be well in excess of uses for at least the next two years. CNH Global relies 	
heavily on the ABS funding markets for its wholesale and customer finance 	
operations. We consider demonstrated access to the unsecured note market 	
(through CNH Capital's issuance in 2011), diversifying CNH's funding sources, 	
to be a positive development. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CNH Global to 	
be published following this release on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We consider the rating and outlook on Fiat Industrial 	
in our rating and outlook on CNH Global because we believe CNH Global is a 	
core holding of the group. Likewise, we consider CNH Global's captive finance 	
subsidiary, CNH Capital, to be a core holding of CNH Global. The stable 	
outlook reflects our belief that Fiat Industrial's 2012 credit metrics should 	
be in line with the low end of our 20%-25% FFO-to-debt and our 3.5x-4x 	
debt-to-EBITDA targets, and our expectation that they will slowly strengthen 	
in coming years. A rating upgrade or downgrade would follow that of the 	
broader entity so long as we continue to consider CNH Global a core holding of 	
Fiat Industrial SpA. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Assumptions: Analytical Adjustments For Captive Finance Operations, 	
June 27, 2008	
     -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; 	
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating 	
Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
CNH Global N.V.	
 Corporate credit rating                BB+/Stable/--      BB+/Negative/--	
	
CNH Capital LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                BB+/Stable/--      BB+/Negative/--	
 Senior unsecured                       BB 	
	
CNH America LLC	
 Senior unsecured                       BB+	
  Recovery rating                       4	
	
Case New Holland Inc.	
 Senior unsecured                       BB+	
  Recovery rating                       4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

