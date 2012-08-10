TEXT-Fitch affirms Banca Carige's covered bonds rating

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Carige's (Carige; 'BBB'/ Negative/'F3') EUR3.323bn mortgage covered bonds at 'A-' following a full review of the OBG programme. The rating is based on Carige's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 27.5%, the combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'A+' on a pure probability-of-default (PD) basis, and up to 'AA-' when giving credit for recoveries on the OBG assumed to be in default, provided sufficient overcollateralisation is available to sustain such level of stresses. The level of asset percentage (AP) of 78.7% which the issuer commits to publicly in its performance test report only allows the OBG to be rated as high as 'BBB' on a pure PD basis and 'A-' taking into account recoveries. All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'A-' as long as the issuer's Long-term IDR is at least 'BB'. The level of asset percentage supporting the rating is 79%. Such a level will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding OBG, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. As of 31 January 2012, the cover pool consisted of 54,329 mortgage loans of which 51,801 were residential mortgage loans and 2,528 were commercial loans. The outstanding principal balance of the aggregate pool is EUR4.763bn, with 90.8% residential mortgage loans and 9.2% commercial loans. The residential portion of the portfolio has an indexed weighted average (WA) current loan to value (LTV) of 50.45%, a WA remaining term of the mortgages of 17.2 years and the WA seasoning is four years. The residential portfolio's geographic concentrations by borrower location are northern Italy (73%), central Italy (17.8%) and southern Italy (9.2%). A total 25.6% of the assets are fixed-rate, and the remaining 74.4% are variable-rate, referring to various basis indexes. As far as the commercial portion of the pool is concerned, the sum of the current loan balance is EUR0.441bn, the WA current LTV is 35.6% and the WA remaining term of the mortgages is 9.2 years. The portfolio is concentrated in the Liguria region (54% of the pool) and in the real estate industry (45.5%). In a 'A-' scenario, Fitch has calculated a cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure for the residential pool of 21.1% and a WA recovery rate of 78.68% whereas for the commercial portion a WA foreclosure frequency of 41.8% and an average recovery rate of 72.6%. Both cover assets and OBG are denominated in euros, which eliminates any currency mismatch. The cover assets yield a mix of fixed and floating rates, with diverse indices, while the OBG pay a mix of fixed and floating rate indexed to Euribor. Interest rate swaps are in place with a suitably rated counterparty to hedge any discrepancies between the interest rate yielded by the cover assets and the covered bonds. As an exception to its 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)' dated 01 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com, Fitch has calculated the one year probability of default using static instead of dynamic data.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012, 'Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria', dated 25 July 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 07 June 2012, and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy', dated 30 July 2012, 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs', dated 15 September 2011, 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)' dated 01 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO