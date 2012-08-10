版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 22:38 BJT

BANCOBILBAOVIZCAYAARGENTARIA/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Paris Branch : * Moodys assigns baa3/p-3 ratings to Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Paris branch * Rpt-moodys assigns baa3/p-3 ratings to banco bilbao vizcaya argentaria,

s.a., paris branch

