TEXT-Fitch cuts 6 classes of MSCI 2003-IQ4

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded six classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2003-IQ4. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch modeled losses, attributed primarily to the updated values on two specially serviced loans and the transfer of an additional loan to special servicing. Fitch has modeled losses of 4.0% of the remaining pool. Expected losses of the original pool are at 3.1%, including losses realized to date (0.3%). Fitch has designated 24 loans (19.5%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes three specially serviced assets (1.4%). Fitch expects that the non-rated class O will absorb losses associated with the specially serviced assets. As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 30.9% to $503.0 million from $727.8 million at issuance and seven loans (11.6%) are defeased. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes H through O. The largest contributor to modeled losses is secured by a 122 unit multifamily property (0.7% of the pool) in Tampa, FL. Servicer reported year-end (YE) 2010 DSCR was 0.03 times (x) with 93.4% occupancy rate, compared to a DSCR of 1.44x with 98.4% occupancy rate at issuance. Low DSCR was the result of reduced revenue due to lower occupancy and significant increase in operating expenses as the borrower was renovating units before they were turned over to new tenants. The loan remains current and with the master servicer. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is secured by a 259,848 square foot (SF) mixed-use complex (2.0%) located in Cranford, NJ. The loan transferred to the special servicer in July 2010 due to imminent default. Foreclosure proceedings have been initiated and the receiver has been appointed. The special servicer is also exploring a note sale. The property is currently 80.5% occupied. The third largest contributor to modeled losses (3.4%) is secured by a 84,395 SF property located in Encino, CA. The first two stories consist of retail space and the third story consists of office space, primarily leased to doctors. The property performance has significantly deteriorated since issuance. Servicer reported YE2010 DSCR was 0.87x with 88.5% occupancy rate, compared to a DSCR of 1.47x and 100% occupancy rate at issuance. 3Q11 occupancy dropped to 77.8% with DSCR improved slightly to 0.94x. The loan remains current and with the master servicer. Fitch has downgraded the following classes and assigned recovery ratings as indicated: --$7.3 million class F to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --$8.2 million class G to 'BB' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --$8.2 million class H to 'B-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --$3.6 million class J to 'CCC' from 'BB'; RE0% --$1.8 million class K to 'CCC' from 'BB-'; RE0% --$5.4 million class L to 'CC' from 'CCC'; RE0% In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised the recovery ratings as indicated: --$406.0 million class A-2 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$18.2 million class B at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$23.7 million class C at 'AA'; Outlook Stable. --$4.5 million class D at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --$7.3 million class E at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --$1.8 million class M at 'CC'; RE 0% --$1.8 million class N at 'C'; RE 0%'. Class A-1 has paid in full. Fitch does not rate the $5.1 million class O. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on the interest-only classes X-1 and X-2 certificates. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions