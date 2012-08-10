版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 23:15 BJT

PROCTERANDGAMBLE/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 Procter & Gamble Co : * Moodys rates P&G bonds at aa3

