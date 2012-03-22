TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Bladex's bonds 'BBB(exp)'

March 22 - Based on the documentation provided, Fitch Ratings expects to rate Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's (Bladex) upcoming USD senior unsecured notes (the notes) 'BBB(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes - for an amount to be determined - will be Bladex's senior unsecured obligations and will rank pari passu with all of Bladex's existing and future unsecured obligations but will be effectively subordinated to any future secured indebtedness. Principal under the notes will mature in either three or five years and they will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the issuance; interest payments will be made semi-annually. The expected rating of the notes is at the same level of the bank's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB', which is driven by Bladex's Viability Rating of 'bbb'. Bladex will use the proceeds from the planned issue for general corporate purposes. Bladex is a specialized bank established by the central banks of Latin American and Caribbean countries to support trade finance in the region. Fitch rates Bladex as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Viability Rating 'bbb'; --Support Rating '5'; --Support Rating Floor 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Theresa Paiz Senior Director +1-212-908-0500 Committee Chairperson Ana Gavuzzo Senior Director +54-11-5235-8133 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria