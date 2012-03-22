版本:
TEXT-S&P corrects Colonial Bank ratings by withdrawing them

March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its 'R' long-
and short-term issuer credit ratings and its 'C' short-term certificate of
deposit rating on Colonial Bank by withdrawing them. Colonial Bank was acquired
by BB&T Corp. in 2009 as part of a purchase and assumption transaction
initiated by the FDIC, Colonial Bank's receiver. 	
	
We also corrected our rating on Colonial Bank's $280 million of 6.375% 	
subordinated debt, due Dec. 1, 2015, by lowering it to 'D' from 'CC' and 	
removing it from CreditWatch negative. Subsequently, we withdrew the rating on 	
this issue. This rating was omitted when the ratings on the parent, Colonial 	
BancGroup, were lowered and withdrawn on Sept. 11, 2009.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                             To              From	
Colonial Bank	
 Issuer Credit Rating        NR/NR           R/--/R	
 Short-Term CD Rating        NR              C	
	
Rating Lowered 	
	
Colonial Bank	
 Subordinated                D               CC/Watch Neg	
	
Rating Subsequently Withdrawn	
	
Colonial Bank	
 Subordinated                NR              D	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

