TEXT-Fitch affirms LOCAP's short-term IDR at 'F1'

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the outstanding short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and commercial paper (CP) for LOCAP, LLC (LOCAP), as follows: LOCAP: --Short term IDR at 'F1'; --CP at 'F1'. LOCAP's owners are U.S. subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc (41.5%; IDR rated 'AA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) and affiliates of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (58.5%). LOCAP's 'F1' rating reflects the structural benefits provided to its debt obligations through the right to receive payments under throughput and deficiency (T&D) agreements with LOCAP's owners and/or their respective parent companies. Under these agreements, the owners are obligated to ship or cause to be shipped through LOCAP enough oil to enable LOCAP to meet its operating expenses and debt service obligations. If LOCAP has a cash deficiency each owner is obligated to advance LOCAP's pro rata share of the deficiency. Such cash advances are considered a credit against payments for future transportation. Obligations under the T&D agreements are several, not joint. Fitch views the risk of non-performance under the T&D agreement as minimal given the importance of the LOCAP pipeline in meeting the refinery feedstock needs of the T&D obligors. In addition, the rating strengths include LOCAP's low leverage which has been below 1.0x, consistent cash flow from operations generated from stable and consistent throughput on the pipeline, and local market area refining demand. Fitch's credit concerns are competitive pressures from increased Canadian and interior shale crude oil penetration into the Midwest market displacing the need for LOCAP's throughput, and a potential related decline in LOOP's crude oil throughput. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Positive rating action is not likely given the single asset nature of the issuer. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Deterioration in the underlying credit quality of LOOP's T&D obligors; --A shift in crude transportation dynamics which permanently reduces throughput volumes; --A significant increase in leverage beyond 3.0x for a sustained period of time. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2011); --'Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2012' (July 5, 2012); --'Top 10 Questions Asked by Pipeline, Midstream, and MLP Investors' (May 22, 2012); --'Updating Fitch's Oil & Gas Price Deck' (Feb. 6, 2012); --'Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs' (Dec. 28, 2011).