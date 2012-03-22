版本:
TEXT-S&P assigns BLX notes 'BBB' rating

March 22 - -- The ratings on BLX reflect the Panama-based bank's adequate
business 	
position, strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, above-average 	
funding, and adequate liquidity compared with those of other Latin American 	
banks.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' foreign currency rating to BLX's senior 	
unsecured, medium-term euro notes equivalent to up to $350 million.	
     -- We expect BLX will maintain its business niche as a regional 	
specialist in trade finance, strong capitalization, and low credit losses.	
    	
     March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BBB' foreign currency rating to the up to $350 million in senior unsecured
notes issued by Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. (BLX;
BBB/Stable/A-2) under a medium-term euro program equivalent to up to $2.25
billion or the equivalent in other currencies. The notes will accrue interest at
a fixed rate.	
     The issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on BLX are supported 	
by the bank's "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, 	
"adequate" risk position, and "above-average" funding and "adequate" liquidity 	
(as our criteria define these terms) compared with measures of other Latin 	
American banks.	
     "The ratings reflect BLX's adequate business position in its business 	
niche, our expectation of strong risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios and 	
earnings capacity, and its adequate risk position embedded in average credit 	
expansion and complexity compared with the industry's," said Standard & Poor's 	
credit analyst Laurence Wattraint.	
     The ratings also consider the bank's better-than-average track record of 	
losses and our assessment of risks that the bank's RAC framework doesn't cover 	
as "moderate." The bank has access to ample and diverse funding sources, even 	
though we consider its liquidity as "adequate" when compared with that of 	
similar banks.	
     We base our ratings on BLX on the bank's stand-alone credit profile 	
rather than on our sovereign ratings on the Republic of Panama 	
(BBB-/Positive/A-3), where BLX is domiciled, because of the bank's loan 	
diversification throughout Latin America. BLX's largest exposure is in Brazil, 	
where it has loans and investments representing 35% of its total exposures as 	
of December 2011. Exposure to other Latin American countries is 65%, with no 	
one country accounting for more than 15% as of December 2011. We don't believe 	
that stress in any of the countries to which BLX is exposed will put the 	
bank's capital and liquidity at risk. In fact, in the Argentine crisis, the 	
bank was very successful in recovering on problematic loans, which had gone as 	
high as 33%. BLX also raised capital and maintained adequate liquidity, in 	
large part because of the short-term nature of its portfolio. Because central 	
banks of several Latin American countries are shareholders of the bank, we 	
believe that BLX could count on their support to recover from losses.	
     The 'bbb-' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
(BICRA) methodology and our view of the weighted average economic risk in the 	
countries in which BLX has exposure through its loan book--Brazil (35%), 	
Colombia (14%), Mexico (8%), Argentina (7%), Chile (7%), Peru (7%), and 	
Central America and Caribbean (29%)--as of December 2011. The weighted 	
economic average risk is about '5'. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to 	
'10', ranging from the lowest risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest 	
risk (group '10'). Within the region, a common weakness for economic risk is 	
low income per capita. Industry risk in Panama is '5', which we consider high 	
risk, reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag international 	
standards because the method for calculating capital requirements doesn't 	
account for all risks that banks in Panama face. Also, Panama lacks a lender 	
of last resort. We classify Panama as "support uncertain" because the large 	
banks in the country are difficult to support.	
     We consider BLX to have an "adequate" market position, growing customer 	
base, and good knowledge of the trade finance business, which support our 	
business position assessment of adequate. We believe BLX has an advantage 	
because of the specialized products it offers and the expansion of 	
agricultural and raw material exports within the region. For 2012, we expect 	
growth to be similar as in previous years, at about 20%, even though the 	
global economy might not be as favorable as it was in 2011. Nonetheless, the 	
region will likely continue to benefit from high commodities and agricultural 	
products exports. The bank specializes in short-term trade finance, and 	
therefore its performance correlates with that of Latin American exports. 	
Management has shown a strong ability to overcome difficult conditions and 	
come up with new products to withstand bad times. During 2011, BLX achieved a 	
more geographically diversified mix, with lower exposure to Brazil and 	
expansion in Peru, Mexico, and Colombia, where it opened a new branch. 	
Exposures are congruent with these countries' economic importance. We expect 	
the bank will maintain its competitive advantage based on market and product 	
knowledge and its status as a renowned stable trade finance product purveyor 	
with a commitment from the region's central banks, which are also its 	
shareholders.	
     Capital and earnings are strong based on the bank's strong capital ratio, 	
adequate quality of capital and earnings, and adequate earnings capacity. We 	
expect the RAC ratio will remain above 12% during 2012. The capital is of good 	
quality because it consists of paid-in capital and retained earnings. However, 	
earnings are barely adequate--with an earnings buffer forecast for 2012 of 	
0.5%--because of a volatile asset management business that has strained core 	
earnings over the past 18 months. As of December 2011, core earnings to 	
adjusted assets improved to 1.3% from 0.5% at year-end 2010 on more-profitable 	
lending to midsize companies and better trading income. We believe net 	
interest income will improve in 2012 as the bank's loan volume to midsize 	
companies and revenues from trading fall off as it reduces its bond position 	
to invest in loans.	
     The RAC ratio reflects most risks except for market risk; consequently, 	
we view BLX's risk position as adequate. In Panama, a capital requirement for 	
market risk calculation does not exist. We think market risk impact should be 	
low because the proprietary trading position is small. We believe our RAC 	
model considers the credit and operational risks adequately. Loss experience 	
has been historically good despite the difficult economic environment in the 	
region. At year-end 2011, gross nonperforming assets to customer loans were 	
0.7%, very similar to the level the bank registered a year earlier. We expect 	
it will maintain problematic loans at less than 1% during 2012, despite 	
greater exposure to more-risky midsize enterprises, as a result of adequate 	
underwriting standards. The short-term tenor of its portfolio and special 	
creditor status in some countries help it to withstand adverse economic 	
conditions.	
     We assess BLX's funding as above average and its liquidity as adequate, 	
since the bank benefits from a solid customer deposit base, especially with 	
central banks in the region, which are shareholders. BLX has also been able to 	
diversify its funding through several local-currency issuances in countries 	
where it operates and medium-term facilities from global banks. Aware of the 	
risks of not having a lender of last resort in Panama, BLX maintains a prudent 	
liquidity cushion. It enjoys, in our opinion, sufficient liquidity to support 	
expansion, especially because 70% of its loan portfolio is short term. We 	
don't expect its prudent liquidity management to change in the future.	
     Our stable outlook considers that BLX's performance will remain good, 	
based on strong capital and earnings and an adequate risk position. We expect 	
the bank will maintain its business niche as regional a specialist in trade 	
finance, strong capitalization, and low level of credit losses. Our base-case 	
forecast contemplates credit losses below 1%, average loan portfolio growth of 	
20% for 2012, and maintenance of strong capitalization. We could lower the 	
ratings if BLX's RAC ratio falls below 10%, core earnings to adjusted assets 	
narrows consistently to below 0.5%, or credit losses grow above 3%. Loan 	
distribution in, and increased exposure to, speculative-grade countries could 	
also pressure the ratings downward. We don't foresee an upgrade in the short 	
term.	
	
