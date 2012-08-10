版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六

NAVISTAR/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 Navistar International Corp : * Moodys assigns ba2 rating to Navistar secured term loan * Rpt-moodys assigns ba2 rating to navistar secured term loan

