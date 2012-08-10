版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 00:41 BJT

WASHINGTONPOST/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 - The Washington Post Co : * Moodys downgrades Washington Post to baa1, outlook is negative * Rpt-moodys downgrades washington post to baa1, outlook is negative

