TEXT-S&P assigns Pinnacle Foods Finance 'B+' rating

March 22 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC (Pinnacle) is amending and 	
extending at least half of its existing term loan B and entering into a new 	
revolving credit facility and term loan E.	
     -- We affirmed Pinnacle's 'B' corporate credit rating and existing 	
issue-level ratings.	
     -- We are assigning issue-level and recovery ratings to the company's new 	
credit facilities.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pinnacle will 	
maintain leverage under 7x, EBITDA margins of at least 18%, and adequate 	
liquidity during the next year.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its existing 	
ratings, including its 'B' corporate credit rating, on U.S.-based Pinnacle 	
Foods Finance LLC. In addition, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to the 	
company's proposed new five-year $150 million revolving credit facility and 	
6.5-year $400 million term loan E. The recovery rating for both facilities is 	
' 2', indicating our expectation for substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the 	
event of a payment default. Our 'B+' issue level and '2' recovery ratings 	
remain unchanged on the remaining almost $1.2 billion outstanding on term loan 	
B, of which $600 million now has an extended maturity of 2016. The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
	
We understand that proceeds of the proposed new revolver and term loan E, 	
along with about $140 million in cash, will refinance the company's $313 	
million term loan D due April 2014, redeem its $199 million 10.625% senior 	
subordinated notes due 2017, and cover fees and expenses. We will withdraw the 	
ratings on the company's term loan D and 10.625% senior subordinated notes 	
following the close of the transaction. We estimate that the company will have 	
roughly $2.6 billion in reported debt outstanding following the transaction. 	
Including our adjustment for operating leases and pension and benefit 	
obligations, we estimate adjusted debt outstanding will be approximately $2.8 	
billion. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC reflect its 'highly leveraged' 	
financial risk profile and 'fair' business risk profile (as defined in our 	
criteria). Key credit factors considered in our fair business risk assessment 	
include our view of Pinnacle's participation in the very competitive packaged 	
foods industry and limited geographic diversity (mostly in North America), as 	
well as Pinnacle's good market positions and diverse products. 	
	
Although the company will be reducing debt by about $112 million following 	
this transaction, we believe that Pinnacle's financial profile remains highly 	
leveraged. For the fiscal year ended Dec. 25, 2011, leverage as measured by 	
adjusted total debt to EBITDA was roughly 6.4x, including adjustments for 	
nonrecurring items. We estimate pro forma for this transaction leverage would 	
be reduced to 6.1x for the same period. For the year ended Dec. 25, 2011, we 	
estimate funds from operations (FFO) to debt at roughly 8%. These ratios are 	
in line with our 'highly leveraged' indicative ratios of leverage greater than 	
5x and FFO to total debt of less than 12%. We expect Pinnacle to continue to 	
improve its credit protection measures with continued deleveraging and 	
maintain EBITDA margins of at least 18%. 	
	
Reported net sales for the year ended Dec. 25, 2011 increased by about 1.3% 	
and North American retail grew about 2.5%, excluding exited businesses, 	
reflecting benefits from innovation and net pricing, partially offset by flat 	
volume and mix. Adjusted EBITDA during the year increased by about 1% from 	
2010, reflecting pricing and productivity programs that partially offset 	
higher commodity costs. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin for the fiscal year 	
ended Dec. 25, 2011 was roughly 18.4%. Management estimates annualized savings 	
of roughly $20 million beginning in 2012 from its manufacturing consolidation. 	
As a result of these cost savings, along with the benefits of carry-over 	
pricing from 2011 to offset continued raw material inflation, we expect 	
Pinnacle to maintain its margins. 	
	
We expect Pinnacle to reduce debt leverage during the next year with continued 	
debt reduction and EBITDA improvement. Our base case scenario assumptions 	
include:	
	
     -- Low-single-digit revenue growth, driven by carry-over pricing actions 	
taken in 2011 and slight mix benefits from innovation. We assume minimal 	
volume growth because we believe that elasticity will continue to pressure 	
volumes across all food categories, limiting substantial volume increases.	
     -- We assume that the company will maintain at least 18% EBITDA margins 	
because pricing and cost reduction programs will offset elevated raw material 	
costs.	
     -- Positive free operating cash flow after capital expenditures of at 	
least $100 million with capital expenditures not substantially greater than 	
$100 million. 	
     -- Working capital that is slightly higher than last year due to 	
inflation, but manageable without the need to draw on the company's revolver 	
to fund.	
     -- At least 50% of excess cash flow applied to debt reduction. 	
     -- No dividends to shareholders. 	
	
Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012, the company's 	
credit protection measures will improve modestly, including leverage under 6x, 	
and FFO to total debt will increase modestly to high single digits or low 	
double digits, credit protection measures still in line with our 'highly 	
leveraged' indicative ratios.	
	
Pinnacle Foods manufactures and markets a portfolio of national and regional 	
branded foods. The company competes in about 12 major categories and maintains 	
leading share positions within them. Some of the company's main brands include 	
Birds Eye, Vlasic, Duncan Hines, Van de Kamps, and Mrs. Paul's. It is our 	
opinion that the packaged foods industry is generally countercyclical and that 	
it has benefited from consumers' return to home dining during a weak economy. 	
Still, competition is strong in the industry, and several of Pinnacle Foods' 	
regional and second-tier brands compete against larger, financially stronger 	
global competitors, including ConAgra Foods Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) and Kraft 	
Foods Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2). We believe that private-label competition remains 	
a threat to branded food companies, primarily in the frozen foods category, 	
but that Pinnacle Foods' dry foods business is less susceptible to such 	
competition.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that Pinnacle Foods has 'adequate' (as defined in our criteria) 	
sources of liquidity to cover its needs during the next 12 months. We expect 	
that Pinnacle Foods' sources of liquidity during the next 12 months will 	
exceed its uses by more than 1.2x and that net sources will be positive, even 	
with a 20% drop in EBITDA. This is based on the following information and 	
assumptions:	
	
     -- As of the quarter ended Dec. 25, 2011, the company had roughly $151 	
million in cash. We estimate following this transaction, the company will have 	
about $12 million in cash remaining on its balance sheet. 	
     -- The company's existing revolver was set to mature in April 2013. The 	
new $150 million revolver is expected to mature in five years. 	
     -- The company does not plan to draw on its revolving facility for 	
working capital needs and uses internally generated cash flow to fund working 	
capital peaks -- typically during the third fiscal quarter, ahead of the 	
holiday baking season.	
     -- We understand that under the proposed amendment, the company will be 	
subject to a 5.25x senior secured leverage covenant. We expect the company to 	
maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion to maintain 'adequate' liquidity. The 	
company currently has a triggering net secured debt-to-EBITDA covenant of 4x 	
that is applicable if revolving credit facility borrowings exceed $10 million, 	
which was not applicable at year-end. 	
     -- Management forecasts capital expenditures of about $90 million to $100 	
million in 2012, which we expect to be funded out cash flow from operations. 	
     -- Following this transaction, the company's nearest maturity will be the 	
estimated $597 million unextended portion of the term loan B in April 2014. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please refer to our recovery report to be 	
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pinnacle will maintain 	
leverage under 7x, EBITDA margins of at least 18%, and adequate liquidity 	
during the next year. We could raise the ratings if the company is able to 	
reduce and sustain adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 6x. We believe this 	
could occur if the company maintains EBITDA margins of at least 18% driven by 	
cost-saving initiatives while maintaining low-single-digit sales growth and 	
reducing debt with free cash flow. Alternatively, we would consider lowering 	
the ratings if debt leverage increases to well above 7x, or if liquidity 	
weakens and the cushion on the company's incurrence-based senior leverage 	
covenant becomes constrained. We estimate this could occur in a scenario in 	
which revenues decline over 5% and gross margins drop over 200 basis points 	
from current levels. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 	
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC	
 Senior Secured (3 issues)              B+                 	
  Recovery Rating                       2	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC	
Pinnacle Foods Group LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC	
 Senior Secured (3 issues)              B+       	
  Recovery Rating                       2	
Senior Unsecured (2 issues)            CCC+               	
  Recovery Rating                       6	
 Subordinated (1 issue)                 CCC+               	
  Recovery Rating                       6	
	
Pinnacle Foods Finance Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured (1 issue)             CCC+               	
  Recovery Rating                       6	
 Subordinated (1 issue)                 CCC+               	
  Recovery Rating                       6	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

