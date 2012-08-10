版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 01:40 BJT

ROCFINANCELLC/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 ROC Finance LLC: * Moodys affirms ROC finances b3 cfr and stable outlook; credit facility

