TEXT-S&P cuts James River Coal rating to 'B-'

March 22 - Overview	
     -- We expect U.S.-based James River Coal Co.'s 2012 revenues and EBITDA 	
will likely be lower than our previous expectations due to weaker market 	
demand for thermal coal.	
     -- As a result, we believe James River Coal's credit metrics will 	
deteriorate to a level no longer consistent with a 'B' corporate credit rating.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' 	
from 'B' and lowering our issue-level ratings on its debt. The ratings remain 	
on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Feb. 29, 	
2012.	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance 	
expectations and meet with management to discuss the company's near-term 	
operating and financial prospects, including liquidity and end-market demand 	
trends.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Richmond, Va.-based James River Coal Co. to 'B-' from
'B'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's $275
million senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains
'2', reflecting our expectation for a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the 	
event of payment default. We also lowered our issue-level ratings on the 	
company's convertible notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating on the 	
convertible notes remains '6', reflecting our expectation for a negligible (0% 	
to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default.	
	
The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we 	
initially placed them on Feb. 29, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade and ongoing CreditWatch listing reflect our view that James 	
River Coal's 2012 operating performance will be lower than we previously 	
expected. We believe that demand for thermal coal will continue to be 	
negatively affected by natural gas substitution and recent warmer weather 	
trends. Absent increasing natural gas prices or a warmer-than-normal summer, 	
thermal coal prices may continue to decline to lower levels than we previously 	
anticipated.	
	
As of the end of fiscal 2011, James River Coal's total EBITDA was 	
approximately $170 million, with total debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x. In 2012, 	
we believe the company's profitability will likely be materially lower than it 	
was in 2011 due to lower thermal coal prices. We had previously expected James 	
River Coal to generate about $175 million in EBITDA; we now think it will 	
probably generate EBITDA of $100 million or less. This will likely lead to 	
total leverage of 7x or higher, and the company will then burn cash. As a 	
result, we have revised our assessment of James River Coal's financial risk 	
profile to "highly leveraged".	
	
The rating on James River Coal also reflects our assessment of the company's 	
"vulnerable" business risk profile. It has significant exposure to the 	
high-cost Central Appalachia region and faces significant challenges posed by 	
the inherent risks of coal mining, including operating problems, price 	
volatility, and increasing costs and regulatory scrutiny.	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance 	
expectations and James River Coal's liquidity position, as well as assess its 	
operating prospects, to determine whether a lower rating is warranted. This 	
will include meeting with management to discuss near-term operating and 	
financial prospects, including end-market trends.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals and Mining Companies, Strongest 	
to Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
James River Coal Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Watch Neg/--    B/Watch Neg/--	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Remain Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
James River Coal Co.	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC/Watch Neg      CCC+/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       6	
	
James River Escrow Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B/Watch Neg        B+/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

