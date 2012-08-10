版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Ford's outlook to positive

Overview
     -- Ford Motor Co.'s (Ford) performance in North America continues to 
support good overall automotive cash flow and profitability.
     -- We believe Ford will act with increasing decisiveness and commitment 
to restructure Europe to profitability in the face of likely several more 
years of weak vehicle sales in Europe.
     -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 
'BB+' corporate credit rating on Ford. 
     -- We could raise the rating to investment grade if, among other factors, 
Ford demonstrates it can improve the balance of profitability across regions. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Ford Motor Co. and Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC (Ford Credit) to positive from 
stable. We affirmed our corporate credit ratings on the companies at 'BB+'. We 
also revised the outlook on the counterparty credit rating on FCE Bank PLC, 
Ford Credit's European bank, to positive from stable and affirmed our 'BBB-' 
rating.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects, among other things, our view that Ford will act 
with increasing decisiveness and commitment to restructure Europe to 
profitability amid prospects for several more years of weak vehicle sales 
there. If we believe Ford is on track to be profitable in Europe, this would 
improve the balance of profitability across regions and support an 
investment-grade rating. Accordingly, we would likely want to have a good 
understanding of 2014 prospects for profitability by region before an upgrade 
and do not expect to raise our rating on Ford until then. Indeed, we assume 
that profits and cash use in Europe will get worse before they get better. 

Standard & Poor's rating on Michigan-based Ford reflects our assessment of 
Ford's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as 
"significant," according to our criteria. Factors we consider include Ford's 
prospects for generating free cash flow and profits in its automotive 
manufacturing business because of improvement in its U.S. competitive 
position, the continuing recovery in U.S. industry sales, and its improved 
cost base in North America. Our base case assumes improvement for industry 
light-vehicle sales in North America in 2012 and 2013. We estimate Ford's 
automotive operating cash flow (before separation payments) during 2012 will 
be at least $2 billion to $3 billion (roughly equivalent to about 10% of 
estimated adjusted automotive and postretirement debt in 2012). We also assume 
Ford can sustain its pretax EBIT margin in North America in the 
upper-single-digit percentage area and in the mid-single-digit area in total 
for automotive operations. We assume Europe will report losses. 

We believe Ford's automotive operations in North America would remain 
profitable if industry light-vehicle sales fall well below the current level 
of 14 million but remain more than 11 million units. But cash flow will be 
sensitive to volume and cost headwinds--including commodity prices and other 
cost increases--and future production volatility, which could temper 
year-over-year cash flow generation. As the inventories of the Japanese 
automakers continue to recover, some non-Japanese automakers in the U.S. are 
losing market share, as we expected. We assume automakers competing in the 
U.S. market will continue to demonstrate the same discipline observed since 
late 2009 regarding the level of production and inventories relative to sales 
and that they will avoid excess inventories, incentives, and swings in 
production. 

We believe underlying industry and business risks persist, most notably:
     -- Continuing exposure to the weak recovery in vehicle demand in key 
global markets, and declining sales in Europe because of economic weakness and 
political uncertainty;
     -- The eventual return in North America to more typical levels of 
industry volatility in sales and production; and
     -- Ford's still-high dependence on light trucks, particularly full-size 
pickups, for profitability in North America, although new car introductions in 
recent years have fared well.

We expect Ford's financial results to remain highly sensitive to future 
industry sales and product mix, actions by competitors, and other factors 
beyond its direct control (e.g., as higher raw material costs or fuel prices). 

Our ratings reflect, among other factors, our expectations that: 
     -- Ford's profitability in North America will continue; 
     -- Ford will generate global automotive operating cash flow of $2 billion 
to $3 billion in the next few years; 
     -- Retail market perception of Ford's products will not deteriorate;  
     -- Ford's adequate liquidity and substantial cash balances will persist; 
and
     -- Losses and cash use in Europe in relation to the overall company will 
be manageable because of continued North American profits and positive cash 
flow.

Our economists forecast U.S. light-vehicle sales of about 14.1 million units 
in 2012, about 11% higher than 2011. Sales in the first seven months of 2012 
have been about this annual rate after being considerably higher earlier in 
the year. We expect the rebound in light-vehicle sales to continue next year 
with about 14.7 million units. 

However, international markets have not performed well so far this year. South 
America generated a modest operating profit of $59 million while Asia-Pacific 
generated an operating loss of $161 million in the first half of the year. A 
variety of factors including industry capacity, competition, political matters 
relating to trade and foreign currency access, and product investments are 
driving the weaker results. Still, the largest risk factor, in our view, 
remains Europe.

Our outlook for the major auto markets in Europe, Ford's second-largest 
market, is much less positive than for the U.S. market. We expect 2012 auto 
industry sales in Europe to be at least 5% below 2011--EU27 passenger car 
registrations were down 6.8% for the first six months of 2012 (but highly 
mixed: France was down 14.4%, Germany was up 0.7%). We believe losses in 
Europe for many nonluxury volume makers are likely for 2012 and perhaps 2013, 
primarily because of the excess capacity and a weak economy. We assume any 
losses or cash use in Europe will not become substantial enough to affect the 
ratings.

Ford Credit's results continue to be solidly profitable, partly because of 
higher sales volumes, industrywide strength in used-vehicle prices (lower 
costs related to lease residuals), and reduced credit losses as consumer 
credit quality stabilizes at many financial institutions. Ford Credit reported 
a pretax profit of $438 million in the second quarter of 2012. We assume 
earnings in 2012-2013 will be lower than in past years because of less 
favorable developments on used-car residuals and credit reserves, but still 
solidly profitable. 

Liquidity
We view Ford's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We expect liquidity 
in Ford's automotive operations to remain substantial, and we assume Ford will 
continue generating positive free cash from automotive operations in 2012 and 
2013. But our liquidity assessment also takes into account the automotive 
businesses' potentially substantial use of cash from working capital during 
periods of production declines. 

Sources of liquidity consist of Ford's automotive cash, cash equivalents, and 
marketable securities, which totaled $23.7 billion as of June 30, 2012; 
approximately $9.2 billion available under the revolving facility, which 
expires in 2015 (a small amount in excess of $9.2 billion expires in 2013); 
and other automotive credit lines. Availability under the unsecured revolver 
is not subject to a borrowing base or material financial maintenance covenants 
in this facility, and so we expect Ford to remain in compliance. 

Uses of liquidity include capital expenditures of about $5 billion for 2012, 
with mid-decade guidance of $6 billion. We believe this is realistic because 
spending could increase to support regulations, technology, and new products 
during the next few years. 

We view automotive-related debt maturities as manageable for the next several 
years at $1.3 billion or less each year between 2012 and 2016. Ford plans 
pension contributions of about $3.8 billion in 2012, and we assume further 
large contributions will occur as part of the pension derisking strategy.  

Ford Credit relies heavily on the wholesale funding markets, especially the 
securitization markets, to fund its automotive finance business, and we 
believe this market has recovered well. But the company has also been issuing 
unsecured debt recently, improving its funding mix. We believe securitization 
markets for auto-related asset-backed securities will remain much more 
available than they were during the last downturn. Nonetheless, we will 
closely monitor Ford Credit's ability to continue funding.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Ford to 
be published following this report on RatingsDirect. 


Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that there is a one-in-three chance 
that we could raise our corporate credit rating on Ford to investment grade 
within 18 months--although this is not likely before late 2013. The most 
important factor in an upgrade to investment grade would be Ford's ability to 
improve the balance of profitability across regions. For an upgrade, we would 
expect Ford to be on track for sustainable profitability outside North 
America, particularly Europe--although, as noted, we think results in Europe 
will worsen before improving. 

We could raise the rating if, in addition to regaining control over its 
ability to be profitable in Europe, the gradual improvement in light-vehicle 
demand continues in most other global markets and Ford's prospects for 
generating free cash flow and profits in its automotive manufacturing business 
continue to solidify such that the following factors were met:
     -- Ford sustains debt to EBITDA at about 2.5x;
     -- Pretax automotive profit margins reach the mid-single-digit area for 
total automotive and the high-single-digit area for North America;
     -- Liquidity at the automotive parent remains more than $30 billion; 
     -- Automotive-related operating free cash flow remains at about 15% of 
debt;
     -- Ford successfully copes with the evolving competitive structure of the 
global auto industry, including continued demonstration of the preferences of 
the U.S. consumer toward Ford products, and Ford develops reasonable prospects 
for profitability in developing markets such as China; and
     -- Ford Credit continues to be profitable and demonstrates underwriting 
standards consistent with an investment-grade rating. 

For the current rating, we assume Ford's revenues will grow at a 
low-single-digit pace and pretax margins will remain about 5%, supporting 
automotive operating cash flow (as reported) of $2 billion to $3 billion.

We could revise our outlook to stable or lower our rating if adverse economic 
or competitive developments (e.g., prolonged sales decline, overproduction, 
excess inventory, increased incentives, or unfavorable shifts in customer 
demand) reduced the prospects for profitable and cash-positive results, or if 
Ford uses a substantial amount of cash in its automotive operations in any 
quarter and it seemed likely to continue.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- July U.S. Auto Sales Remain In Line With Standard & Poor's 2012 
Full-Year Expectation, Aug. 2, 2012 
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Ford Motor Co.
Ford Credit Australia Ltd.
Primus Financial Services Ltd.
Ford Motor Co. of Australia Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--

FCE Bank PLC
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Ford Motor Co.
 Senior Secured                         BB+                
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
 Senior Unsecured                       cnBBB+             

FCE Bank PLC
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               

Ford Credit Canada Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                

Ford Holdings Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

Ford Motor Co. Capital Trust II
 Preferred Stock                        B+                 

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                

U.S. Leasing Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

