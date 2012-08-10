版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 02:10 BJT

TEXT-Fitch rates Williams Partners notes 'BBB-'

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Williams Partners
L.P.'s (WPZ) $750 million 3.35% senior notes due 2022 (senior notes).
Senior note proceeds will be used to repay short-term debt and for general
partnership purposes. The Rating Outlook is Positive.

Key Rating Factors: WPZ's rating reflects the scale and scope of its operations,
the predictability of cash flow generated by its pipelines and fee-based
midstream operations, and its conservative financial practices. Also considered
is its relationship with The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB; rated 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable) owner of WPZ's general partner and 65% of its limited partner
interests. WPZ subsidiaries include its wholly owned FERC regulated interstate
pipelines, Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company LLC (TGPL; rated 'BBB', Outlook
Positive) and Northwest Pipeline GP (NWP; rated 'BBB', Outlook Positive) and a
50% interest in Gulfstream Pipeline.

WPZ's Positive Rating Outlook considers expected lower consolidated business
risk resulting from the growing fee-based component of its midstream operations
as it expands in the Marcellus and other production basins. A large majority of
EBITDA associated with its recent $2.5 billion purchase of Caiman Eastern
Midstream is expected to be fee-based.

Forward Expectations: WPZ's financial profile and prospective credit measures
are expected to remain consistent with investment grade while it expands
operations. Fitch projects WPZ's adjusted 2012 debt to EBITDA to be
approximately 4.0x. Financial performance for 2012 and beyond will likely be
affected by changes in energy commodity prices. A decline in NGL margins
occurred during the second quarter of 2012 which resulted in a decline in
segment profit from the first quarter.

WMB recently announced that it plans to drop down its Geismar Louisiana olefins
production facility to WPZ. The Geismar facility uses ethane as a feedstock. The
acquisition would effectively transform WPZ's commodity price exposure from
ethane to ethylene. WPZ management believes ethylene demand is expected to
remain strong and that ethylene prices will be less volatile than ethane prices.
Hence, they expect cash flow volatility to be lessened. Fitch expects North
American ethane-based ethylene margins to continue to be very competitive on a
global basis.

Favorable Liquidity: WPZ has access to a $2 billion revolving credit facility
that matures in June 2016. TGPL and NWP are each co-borrowers under WPZ's
revolver for up to $400 million. The revolver financial covenants include a
maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 5.0x or 5.5x during a period following an
acquisition or acquisitions. TGPL and NWP have debt-to-cap maximums of 65%. The
revolver also includes a change of control clause, limitations on liens, and
restrictions on asset sales and mergers.

Following application of the senior note proceeds, WPZ is expected to have no
outstanding borrowings or letters of credit issued under the facility. At June
30, 2012, the company had $34 million in cash. WPZ has no debt maturities due at
the partnership level through 2014, while TGPL refinanced $325 million of
maturing debt in July 2012. WPZ and its debt issuing pipeline subsidiaries have
consistently demonstrated favorable access to capital markets to fund growth
capital spending and acquisitions. On Aug. 8, 2012, WPZ issued common units with
net proceeds of approximately $432 million.

Rating Triggers:

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:

--Increased scale and diversity of assets, a greater percentage of revenues
generated from pipelines and other fixed-fee assets, and maintenance of strong
credit measures under a less favorable commodity price environment.

Negative: Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a
negative rating action include:

--Increasing commodity risk and materially weaker financial performance.

Additional information is available at'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Marcellus Shale Report: Midstream and Pipeline Sector Challenges and
Opportunities', (June 10, 2012);
--'Top Ten Questions Asked by Pipeline, Midstream, and MLP Investors', (May 21,
2012);
--'Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs', (Dec.28, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
Marcellus Shale Report: Midstream and Pipeline Sector --
Challenges/Opportunities
Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐