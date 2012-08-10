版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 02:18 BJT

WEST/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 West Corp : * Moodys affirms ba3 on West corps upsized credit facility; sr unsec notes

lowered to caa1 * Rpt-moodys affirms ba3 on west corps upsized credit facility; sr unsec

notes lowered to caa1

