版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 02:42 BJT

ENTERGY/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 Entergy Corp : * Moodys affirms Entergy with stable outlook; assigns prime-3 rating to new

commercial paper program * Rpt-moodys affirms entergy with stable outlook; assigns prime-3 rating to

new commercial paper program

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐