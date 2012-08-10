TEXT-Fitch affirms Blackstone's IDR at 'A+'

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of The Blackstone Group L.P. and its related entities (collectively Blackstone) at 'A+' and affirmed the short-term IDRs at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $1 billion of unsecured debt is affected by these actions. A complete list of ratings is detailed at the end of this release. The rating affirmations reflect Blackstone's competitive position as a global alternative asset manager, experienced management team, strong corporate culture, solid investment track record, large institutional investor base, significant fee-earning assets under management (FAUM), incentive income-generating capability, ample liquidity, relatively low leverage, and subordination of general partner interests to outstanding indebtedness. Risks to the ratings include 'key man' risk, which is institutionalized throughout many limited partnership agreements, reputational risk, which can impact the company's ability to raise future funds, and legal and regulatory risk, which could alter the alternative asset space. FAUM amounted to $157.6 billion at June 30, 2012, up 22.2% year-over-year, driven largely by fundraising for the most recent real estate fund, BREP VII, and the acquisition of Harbourmaster Capital (Holdings) Limited, a European CLO manager. This asset growth contributed to an 8.5% increase in fee-related earnings (FRE), excluding investment income from cash management strategies, in 1H'12, fueled by a 24.9% increase in management fees, led by the real estate segment and the credit businesses. The growth trajectory of FAUM has been significant in recent years, given acquisition opportunities and step-out strategies in various core competencies, and Blackstone had approximately $36 billion of un-invested capital to put to work at June 30, 2012. Fitch believes the asset expansion will support fee revenue predictability in coming years, but a significant amount of investment capital is being deployed into a volatile global economic environment. While some of Blackstone's best performing investments, historically, have been made in uncertain periods, Fitch will closely monitor the performance of the newer funds, particularly given the amount of capital there is to invest. Blackstone's leverage, as measured by corporate debt divided by fee-related earnings-EBITDA (FEBITDA), was 1.43 times (x) at June 30, 2012 on a trailing 12 month (TTM) basis, compared to 1.74x at year-end 2010, due to an increase in fees and cash flow. Debt service coverage, defined as FEBITDA divided by interest expense, remained solid at 13.80 on a TTM basis. Fitch believes there is some tolerance for additional leverage at the current rating category if funds are being deployed to generate incremental FEBITDA. Fitch believes Blackstone has a solid liquidity profile. At June 30, 2012, balance sheet cash amounted to $412.5 million, total investments in cash management strategies were $806.9 million, investments in liquid funds were $131.6 million, and the company had $1.1 billion of unused capacity on its management company revolver, following the July 2012 facility amendment. Unfunded commitments to the funds amounted to approximately $1.34 billion and the clawback obligation, assuming all positions were liquidated at their current fair values, amounted to $100.3 million. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that management will continue to generate stable management and advisory fees, grow/retain FAUM through the raising of new and expansion of existing funds, albeit at a more moderate pace, operate with relatively low leverage, and retain a solid liquidity profile in order to meet co-investment commitments to funds. Declines in investment performance, a key man event, and/or legislative risk which negatively impact the company's ability to raise FAUM and generate fees, meaningful increases in leverage, and/or impairment of the liquidity profile could result in negative rating action. Positive rating momentum is considered relatively limited, given the nature of the business and the company's existing risk profile. Blackstone, a Delaware incorporated limited partnership, is a leading global alternative investment manager specializing in private equity, real estate, credit funds, fund of hedge funds, corporate advisory and restructuring, and fund placement services. As of June 30, 2012 FAUM amounted to $157.6 billion and total assets under management (AUM) were $190.3 billion. The company's stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'BX'. Fitch has affirmed the following with ratings a Stable Outlook: The Blackstone Group L.P. --Long-term IDR at 'A+; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C. --Long-term IDR at 'A+; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Blackstone Holdings I, II, III, and IV L.P. --Long-term IDR at 'A+; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 16. 2011); --'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria