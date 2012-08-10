版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 02:53 BJT

EDISONMISSIONENERGY/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 10 Edison Mission Energy: * Moodys lowers eme to ca; outlook remains negative * Moodys lowers eme to ca from caa3

