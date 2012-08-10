TEXT-Fitch revises Archer Daniels Midland outlook to negative

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Archer Daniels Midland Company's (ADM) ratings as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'; --Convertible notes at 'A'; --Credit facilities at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper (CP) at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. The Negative Outlook reflects that ADM may continue to face earnings pressure along with higher working capital usage, which would result in a weaker credit profile. The U.S. drought accelerated in July, after ADM's fiscal 2012 year end, leading to swiftly rising agricultural commodity prices as prospects for the fall U.S. crops diminished. High commodity prices and smaller fall 2012 harvests are likely to keep earnings, primarily in ethanol and Agricultural Services, constrained in the near term and leverage (not adjusted for readily marketable inventories; RMI) high for the rating level. Bioproducts, which primarily consists of ethanol, has contributed a low teens percentage of ADM's segment operating earnings and Agricultural Services contributed a low 20's percentage on an average annual basis since 2004. The USDA further reduced yields for U.S. corn and soybeans today. Continued volatility in agricultural commodity prices is likely since ending stocks remain relatively tight and long-term global demand is growing. Volatility is likely to continue at least until the magnitude of the actual crop damage as a result of the drought is determined this fall. Commodity prices may remain high until stocks are rebuilt, which will take more than one year given that this severe drought is the worst in decades. ADM's credit ratings are supported by its leading position in agricultural processing and merchandising, as well as its position as a leading player in bio-energy. The company's competitive advantages include its size, scale and diversification, along with its extensive vertically integrated origination, processing and logistics network. ADM's strong liquidity is a key ratings factor due to the inherent earnings volatility associated with agricultural markets and the working capital requirement to fund commodity inventories. Changes in global supply and demand periodically lead to significant swings in commodity prices and correspondingly, ADM's earnings and cash flow. However, the company's broad diversification partially mitigates the impact of this volatility. The company's free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) for fiscal 2012 was $987 million, a significant recovery from negative $4 billion in the prior year which was impacted largely by working capital usage reflecting the impact of higher agricultural commodity prices on inventories. Additionally, fiscal 2012 FCF benefited from $1 billion in asset sales through the company's accounts receivable securitization program. Factoring in heightened and volatile agricultural commodity prices, the further climb in prices which has already occurred so far in fiscal 2013 is likely to lead to negative FCF due to working capital usage. If FCF reverts to negative for longer than 12 to 18 months, Fitch expects ADM to use additional sources of equity capital or proceeds from the sale of non-core assets to finance a portion of its working capital needs. On the contrary, if commodity prices recede, ADM could benefit from reduction in working capital becoming a greater source of funds. Fiscal 2012 capital expenditures ramped up again to $1.5 billion, after moderating somewhat to $1.2 billion in the prior year. ADM plans to reduce capex slightly in the second half of calendar 2012 to $500 million to $600 million due to near-term high working capital usage. The company also intends to slow its pace of share buybacks while leverage and working capital usage are high. Although ADM still plans to buy back the 14 million shares (approximately $360 million) to offset the remaining dilution from its June 2011 equity unit conversion, there is some uncertainty whether these repurchases will be completed by June 2013. Acquisitions both large and small are still a priority. Fitch expects ADM to be prudent with this strategy while unadjusted leverage remains elevated. Fiscal 2012 acquisitions of $241 million were modest and similar to the level in the prior year period. ADM's net sales and other operating income rose 10% to $89 billion during fiscal 2012 versus the prior year, primarily due to higher average selling prices. Operating earnings fell 24% to $2 billion, driven by significantly weaker ethanol results, as well as lower grain merchandising and handling, and oilseeds crushing and origination. Operating earnings exclude $437 million impairment, exit and restructuring charges, primarily consisting of a $349 million impairment on ADM's bio plastics joint venture. At June 30, 2012, ADM's cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities were $1.5 billion and RMI was $7.2 billion after Fitch's discretionary 10% haircut. RMI is hedged and highly liquid. In addition, ADM has $4.3 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities that support its CP program, against which $1.3 billion of CP was issued. The company also has a $1 billion off-balance-sheet accounts receivable securitization program which is fully utilized. ADM amended this program prior to its expiration on June 29, 2012 and extended the expiration to June 2013. Ample liquidity is expected to support ADM's ratings through periodic earnings volatility and heightened working capital usage. ADM's total debt with equity credit was $10.3 billion at June 30, 2012, approximately flat with the heightened debt level at June 30, 2011. Upcoming maturities of long-term debt primarily consist of $1.4 billion floating rate notes (FRN) due Aug. 13, 2012 and $1.15 billion face amount of convertible senior notes due Feb. 15, 2014. Fitch believes ADM is likely to refinance these notes. If ADM uses CP to repay the FRN, it will likely need to expand its credit facilities due to heightened working capital usage. In addition to evaluating traditional leverage measures, Fitch's analysis of agricultural commodity processors takes into consideration leverage ratios that exclude debt used to finance RMI. Fitch estimates that total debt to operating EBITDA, adjusted for RMI, was 1.1 times (x) for the latest 12 months ended June 30, 2012. On an unadjusted basis, total debt to operating EBITDA was 3.6x. Fitch does not include cash dividends received from unconsolidated affiliates in EBITDA, which would reduce leverage by approximately 0.1-0.2x. Unadjusted leverage is high for the rating level, primarily reflecting earnings weakness in fiscal 2012. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Future developments, that may individually or collectively lead to a negative rating action include: Lack of material improvement from recent earnings trends, and debt at current or higher levels, putting pressure on leverage, particularly gross leverage. Future developments, that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include: The Outlook could return to Stable if earnings rebound significantly from fiscal 2012 and high commodity prices and working capital usage moderate materially. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.