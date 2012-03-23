版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 21:34 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises RedPrairie credit facility to 'BB-'

March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its
issue rating on U.S.-based supply-chain management software company RedPrairie
Corp.'s senior secured credit facility to 'BB-' (one notch higher than our
corporate credit rating on the company) from 'B+'. We also revised our recovery
rating to '2' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.	
	
The 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on RedPrairie remain 	
unchanged. We expect that the company's revenues will grow modestly and 	
operating margins will remain at their current levels given their diverse and 	
entrenched customer base. However, the company's niche position within a 	
fragmented and highly competitive environment and its exposure to the retail 	
and manufacturing sectors are offsetting business risk factors. Although the 	
company has reduced leverage over the past year, its ownership structure 	
precludes sustained deleveraging, in our view.	
	
RedPrairie is a supply-chain management software company with solutions that 	
leverage real-time sales data to optimize inventory levels; order, 	
manufacturing, and delivery batching; and staff scheduling. (For the complete 	
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on RedPrairie, to 	
be published following this release on RatingsDirect. For the complete 	
recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RedPrairie, also to be published 	
as soon as possible following the release of this article.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
RedPrairie Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating               B+/Stable/--	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                       To                From	
RedPrairie Corp.	
 Senior secured                        BB-               B+	
  Recovery rating                      2                 3	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐