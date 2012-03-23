TEXT-Fitch: BT's pension deal mildly credit positive despite higher leverage

March 23 - Fitch Ratings says that BT Group plc's (BT, 'BBB'/Stable) recently announced pension funding agreement is mildly credit positive even though this will increase leverage slightly in the next two-three years. "The reduction in the size of BT's pension deficit is a clear positive. One of the key issues for BT's credit profile is the level of cash contributions it makes to fund its pension deficit. This risk is now lower, with certainty for at least the next three years," says Damien Chew, Senior Director in Fitch's European Telecoms, Media and Technology team. "Even though the GBP2bn lump sum payment will lead to an increase in leverage over the next two-three years, ongoing pension deficit payments will be reduced to GBP325m from around GBP600m previously." The impact of this announcement should increase BT's leverage on Fitch's preferred measure of funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage (which includes pension deficit payments) by around 0.1x-0.2x in FY13 and FY14. Leverage on this metric at the end of FY13 should slightly exceed 2x. BT announced that its triennial funding valuation of its pension plan showed a deficit of GBP4.1bn as of 30 June 2011, compared to GBP9.0bn at 31 Dec 2008. Solid asset returns and the RPI/CPI indexation change more than offset the impact of a lower discount rate and slightly higher longevity assumptions. BT plans to make a GBP2.0bn payment into the pension scheme before the end of March, followed by nine deficit payments of GBP325m every year following March until 2021. Fitch continues to view BT's liquidity position as solid. The company plans to fund its GBP2bn pension payment from existing cash resources of GBP1.5bn supplemented by recent borrowings, mainly from tapping the commercial paper market. Fitch estimates that the impact of the pension agreement will increase BT's March 2013 net debt by roughly GBP1.3bn, all other things being equal, which is covered by existing cash, undrawn bank facilities of GBP1.5bn and ongoing cash generation. This estimate takes into account roughly GBP500m of tax relief and the reduction in the FY13 pension deficit payments to GBP325m from GBP583m. Despite this positive development on BT's pension liability, Fitch's existing concerns remain. Competition in the UK fixed-line telecoms market remains intense, especially for triple-play services. BT's ratings reflect some visibility and defensiveness in its core cash flow stream due to its incumbent domestic fixed-line operations, but management still needs to show that it can achieve positive underlying revenue growth against an uncertain economic backdrop. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.