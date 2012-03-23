TEXT-S&P revises Oppenheimer Holdings outlook to negative

March 23 - Overview
-- Oppenheimer's operating results for 2011 were below our expectations
due to weak market activity, ongoing costs related to auction rate securities,
and increased debt servicing and occupancy costs.
-- As a result, we revised our rating outlook on Oppenheimer to negative
from stable.
-- At the same time, we also affirmed our 'B+' issuer credit rating on
the company as well as our 'B+' rating on its senior secured notes.
-- We expect the company's profitability, interest coverage, and leverage
metrics to remain under pressure for the rest of this year.
Rating Action
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to negative from stable. At the
same
time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B+' issuer credit rating on the company
and the 'B+' rating on the company's senior secured notes.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Oppenheimer's operating
results will remain weak in 2012, following its subpar performance in 2011.
The company reported a pretax income margin of 1.9% and an EBITDA margin of
5.7% for 2011. Oppenheimer was negatively affected by the weakness in the
financial markets, especially in the second half of 2011, as well as by the
ongoing costs related to auction rate securities (ARS). Consequently, for
2011, the EBITDA-to-long-term debt interest expense was 3.1x and the long-term
debt-to-EBITDA was 3.6x--lower than our original expectations of 3.5x and
2.8x, respectively.
Our rating on Oppenheimer is based on the company's weak financial profile due
to its low profitability, low interest coverage, and high debt leverage
metrics. We view the company's liquidity profile as weak. Our assessment
reflects the company's current and expected regulatory and legal settlements,
which require the firm to buy back significant amounts of ARS from its
clients. This significantly limits company's liquidity. The company's narrow
funding base and its key man risk--the potential overreliance on one or a few
individuals within the management team--also are negative rating factors.
However, the firm's adequate capital base partially offset these limitations.
Oppenheimer operates in three business segments: private client, asset
management, and capital markets. The firm provides retail brokerage services
to high-net-worth clients through its 94 offices and 1,427 financial advisors.
The company also has a small but growing asset-management segment that offers
both third-party managed and firm-sponsored investment alternatives to its
private clients. In addition, Oppenheimer's capital markets division targets
emerging growth and middle-market companies. We view the company's business
model and revenue sources as adequately diversified.
The company's low profitability is reflected in its average pretax income
margin of 5.4% and EBITDA margin of 9.8% for the last six consecutive years
(2006-2011). The profitability ratios deteriorated even further in 2011 due to
low market activity, especially in the second half of the year;
company-specific costs related to ARS issues; and increased debt servicing and
occupancy expenses.
The $200 million senior secured notes issued in 2011 (balance of $195 million
as of Dec. 31, 2011) is the holding company's only long-term funding source.
Oppenheimer hasn't put in place any bank lines of credit. Although the
operating subsidiaries have secured and unsecured lines of credit for
short-term funding, we believe the funding base is rather limited at the
rated-entity level.
We believe the company is adequately capitalized. Our view is based partly on
the level of excess capital available according to regulatory requirements
during the past nine quarters. The adjusted net assets were approximately 6.6x
adjusted total equity (ATE) as of Dec. 31, 2011.
The CEO also holds 96.4% of the company's voting stock. This concentration of
voting power combined with the CEO's key role in the operations of the company
creates key man risk. The CEO's unexpected absence could result in temporary
operational, investment management, and business relationship disruptions.
Moreover, Oppenheimer doesn't have formal succession plans in place; however,
the company believes that its experienced senior management team would be able
to weather such an event.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Oppenheimer's operating
results and interest coverage and leverage ratios will remain under pressure
this year. We believe the uncertainty in capital markets and the significant
costs associated with ARS, occupancy, and debt servicing will continue to
constrain Oppenheimer's ability to accumulate cash flows from operations.
We could lower the rating if the company's long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio
exceeds 4.5x and EBITDA-to-long term debt interest falls below 2.8x. In
addition, if the adjusted net assets-to-ATE multiple jumps significantly to
more than 8.0x, we could also lower the rating. An upgrade is not likely in
the near future, unless the company resolves its ARS issues to a great extent.
If this occurs, we could raise the rating if the company also improves its
profitability significantly or if it deleverages its balance sheet, resulting
in enhanced coverage and improved leverage metrics.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--
Rating Affirmed
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured B+
