TEXT-Fitch affirms NHG-backed DARTS Finance following restructure

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DARTS Finance B.V. (Amstelhuys 2005 NHG Pool)'s class A notes at 'AAAsf' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The transaction comprises 100% NHG-backed mortgage loans originated and sold by Amstelhuys N.V. (the seller), a 100% subsidiary of Delta Lloyd N.V. (not rated). The rating actions are as follows: Class A (XS0233338135) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable Following the update to Fitch's criteria for rating RMBS transactions backed by Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG), the DARTS 2005 transaction has been restructured. The affirmation of the class A notes' 'AAAsf' rating reflects the increased credit enhancement provided by the newly created class S notes. The agency was provided with updated pool cuts, historical NHG claims submitted to the Stichting WEW, historical foreclosure data of the NHG-backed loans and set-off risk assessments, followed by proposals to restructure the transaction and amended documentation. On the restructure date, 23 March 2012, the proceeds of the issuance of the mezzanine class S notes were used to partially redeem the class A notes. The class S notes rank junior to the class A notes, leading to an increase in credit enhancement for the class A notes. The margin on the class S notes is equal to the margin on the class A notes. Fitch did not rate the new class S notes. At the request of the investors, the seller decided to end the substitution period at the restructure date. It was originally due to run until the payment date falling in November 2014. Before the substitution period ended, the transaction had been in breach of the percentage of interest-only and hybrid mortgage loans allowed in the portfolio for two consecutive periods. The seller had reduced the breach on the last payment date in February 2012 by means of substitution and the security trustee has agreed to waive the breach of the substitution criteria on this payment date. Information on the insurance providers was available on a loan-by-loan basis and 96% of the insurance mortgage loans (22.5% of the pool) in the mortgage portfolio have Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering N.V. as the policy provider. The agency also accounted for the fact that borrowers with hybrid mortgage loans (32.5%) can freely switch between either a savings or an insurance policy. In case of insolvency of the insurance policy provider, there is a higher likelihood courts could allow borrowers to set-off against their mortgage amounts owed to them under the insurance policies if the policy was provided by the same entity. In its analysis, Fitch assumed 100% of set-off likelihood should Delta Lloyd fail. The additional credit enhancement needed in order to cover this risk was incorporated in the cash flow modelling analysis. The agency also considered the risk of the loss of funds due to commingling or disruption of payments and accounted for this in the transactions by assuming a loss of one month's collections in its cash flow analysis. To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands" and "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed", both dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity. Fitch's rating analysis is detailed in the update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess the ratings were provided by Delta Lloyd. Applicable criteria: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 4 August 2011, "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands" and "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed", both dated 6 July 2011, "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria" dated 7 June 2011, "EMEA Cash RMBS Structural Overview", dated 6 May 2009, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 12 March 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 