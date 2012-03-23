TEXT-Fitch affirms NHG-backed DARTS Finance following restructure

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DARTS Finance B.V. (Amstelhuys 2005
NHG Pool)'s class A notes at 'AAAsf' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). The transaction comprises 100% NHG-backed mortgage loans originated and
sold by Amstelhuys N.V. (the seller), a 100% subsidiary of Delta Lloyd N.V. (not
rated). The rating actions are as follows:
Class A (XS0233338135) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
Following the update to Fitch's criteria for rating RMBS transactions backed by
Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG), the DARTS 2005 transaction has been
restructured. The affirmation of the class A notes' 'AAAsf' rating reflects the
increased credit enhancement provided by the newly created class S notes.
The agency was provided with updated pool cuts, historical NHG claims submitted
to the Stichting WEW, historical foreclosure data of the NHG-backed loans and
set-off risk assessments, followed by proposals to restructure the transaction
and amended documentation.
On the restructure date, 23 March 2012, the proceeds of the issuance of the
mezzanine class S notes were used to partially redeem the class A notes. The
class S notes rank junior to the class A notes, leading to an increase in credit
enhancement for the class A notes. The margin on the class S notes is equal to
the margin on the class A notes. Fitch did not rate the new class S notes.
At the request of the investors, the seller decided to end the substitution
period at the restructure date. It was originally due to run until the payment
date falling in November 2014. Before the substitution period ended, the
transaction had been in breach of the percentage of interest-only and hybrid
mortgage loans allowed in the portfolio for two consecutive periods. The seller
had reduced the breach on the last payment date in February 2012 by means of
substitution and the security trustee has agreed to waive the breach of the
substitution criteria on this payment date.
Information on the insurance providers was available on a loan-by-loan basis and
96% of the insurance mortgage loans (22.5% of the pool) in the mortgage
portfolio have Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering N.V. as the policy provider. The
agency also accounted for the fact that borrowers with hybrid mortgage loans
(32.5%) can freely switch between either a savings or an insurance policy.
In case of insolvency of the insurance policy provider, there is a higher
likelihood courts could allow borrowers to set-off against their mortgage
amounts owed to them under the insurance policies if the policy was provided by
the same entity. In its analysis, Fitch assumed 100% of set-off likelihood
should Delta Lloyd fail. The additional credit enhancement needed in order to
cover this risk was incorporated in the cash flow modelling analysis.
The agency also considered the risk of the loss of funds due to commingling or
disruption of payments and accounted for this in the transactions by assuming a
loss of one month's collections in its cash flow analysis.
To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default
model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum -
Netherlands" and "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed", both
dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the
transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by
the default model under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds
and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes
could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress
scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can
retire principal by the legal final maturity.
Fitch's rating analysis is detailed in the update report, which will shortly be
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess the ratings were provided by Delta
Lloyd.
