TEXT-S&P raises Elizabeth Arden to 'BB-', outlook is stable

March 23 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Elizabeth Arden has had positive operating results over the 	
past year and sustained improved credit metrics.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Elizabeth Arden to 'BB-' 	
from 'B+'.	
     -- We are raising the issue-level rating on their senior unsecured debt 	
to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '4'.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's 	
operating performance will continue to be steady and credit metrics to remain 	
near current levels.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Miramar, Fla.-based Elizabeth Arden Inc.  to 'BB-' from
'B+'. The outlook is stable.	
	
In addition, we raised our issue-level rating on Elizabeth Arden's senior 	
unsecured notes due 2021 to 'BB-' from 'B+', driven by the corporate credit 	
rating upgrade. The recovery rating is unchanged at '4', indicating our 	
expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debt holders in the event of 	
payment default.	
	
Rationale	
Today's rating actions reflect the company's good operating performance since 	
2010. Credit metrics have improved through a combination of margin expansion 	
and lower debt levels. Adjusted leverage decreased to 2.3x for the 12 months 	
ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 2.9x in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA interest 	
coverage increased to 5.1x from 4.2x in the prior year. We expect the company 	
will be able to sustain credit metrics at current levels over the next year.	
	
The ratings on Elizabeth Arden incorporate Standard & Poor's assessment of the 	
company's business profile, which we continue to characterize with the 	
descriptor "weak" (as our criteria define the term), based on its sales 	
concentration in the highly competitive fragrance category and the seasonal 	
nature of its core businesses; and its financial risk profile, which we 	
believe will remain "intermediate."	
	
Our intermediate financial risk profile assessment on Elizabeth Arden reflects 	
the company's ability to generate positive cash flow and our expectation that 	
the company will maintain its current credit measures within the indicative 	
financial ratios for the intermediate descriptor.  	
	
Elizabeth Arden's operating results have performed in line with our 	
expectations, with a positive key holiday season and overall moderate sales 	
growth and improved operating margins. Sales growth has been driven by good 	
performance from fragrances and Elizabeth Arden-branded products across the 	
company's North America and international regions. EBITDA margin has recovered 	
to historical levels, as the company continues to benefit from its operating 	
efficiency initiatives and favorable product mix. 	
	
Our assumptions for Elizabeth Arden over the next year include the following:	
     -- Low- to mid-single-digit sales growth, driven by North America and 	
travel retail sales, and tempered by the repositioning of the Elizabeth Arden 	
brand over the next couple quarters. 	
     -- We believe new product launches across key distribution channels and 	
expansion in international markets could be the primary drivers of growth in 	
fiscal 2012.	
     -- We believe there is still room for margin expansion and that EBITDA 	
margin could be about 11% to 12% over the next year.	
     -- Modest share repurchasing activity.	
	
Based on these base case assumptions, we expect continued cost-savings 	
initiatives and improvements in working capital management to help adjusted 	
leverage stay in the low- to mid-2x area, and the ratio of funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt to be over 30% over the next year (excluding 	
seasonal peak working capital periods). We project credit metrics will remain 	
in line with the intermediate indicative financial ratios, which include 	
leverage between 2x and 3x and FFO to total debt between 30% and 45%. The 	
current rating does not incorporate flexibility for significant debt-financed 	
acquisitions.	
	
The company continues to benefit from its portfolio of well-known brands, 	
solid market position in fragrances, and its diverse distribution channels. We 	
believe the beauty industry is highly competitive, and that Elizabeth 	
Arden--which competes with The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., L'Oreal, Coty Inc., and 	
Inter-Parfums Inc.--maintains diverse channels of distribution, selling 	
through the mass retail channel and department stores. The company also sells 	
via the travel retail channel, which includes airport boutiques and duty-free 	
shops. Reduced traffic and inventory destocking in these two channels during 	
the recent recession weakened the company's operating performance, but they 	
have begun to rebound. Elizabeth Arden generates about 35% of its sales 	
outside of North America, providing some geographic diversity.	
	
The seasonality in the company's core business remains a risk factor, in our 	
view. The company's sales and EBITDA are weighted toward the first half of its 	
fiscal year (which ends June 30), as retailers increase purchases in advance 	
of the holiday season. The company's product portfolio is highly concentrated 	
in fragrances, which we estimated in fiscal 2011 to be about 77% of total 	
sales.	
	
Liquidity	
Elizabeth Arden has "adequate" liquidity (as our liquidity criteria define the 	
term). As of Dec. 31, 2011, Elizabeth Arden had $208 million in availability 	
on its $300 million asset-based revolving credit facility that matures in 	
2016. Revolver borrowings typically peak from September to November, and 	
Elizabeth Arden uses them to fund seasonal working-capital needs as it builds 	
inventory levels in advance of the winter holiday season. The facility also 	
provides for an additional $25 million of borrowing base availability during 	
its peak borrowing season. Such borrowings, along with cash on hand ($62 	
million at Dec. 31, 2011) and ongoing cash flow generation, should be 	
sufficient to fund the company's operating needs. We believe the company can 	
generate FFO of about $100 million over the next year.	
	
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations:	
	
     -- We see liquidity sources covering uses by in excess of 1.2x for the 	
next 12 months.	
     -- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- Elizabeth Arden does not have any maintenance financial covenants and 	
only needs to comply with a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x if 	
average availability under the revolving credit facility is less than $25 	
million (or $35 million from Sept. 1 through Jan. 31). The covenant was not 	
applicable during the recent December quarter and we do not expect the 	
covenant to apply over the next year.	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $30 million. 	
     -- The company has no debt maturities until 2021, when the company's $250 	
million senior unsecured notes become due.	
     -- We believe the company generally has sound relationships with its 	
banks.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes is 'BB-', the 	
same as the corporate credit rating on Elizabeth Arden, and the recovery 	
rating is '4', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average 	
(30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete 	
recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Elizabeth Arden to 	
be published shortly on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect the company will continue to generate 	
adequate cash flow and that credit metrics will remain in line with the 	
"intermediate" indicative financial ratios. We could lower the rating if 	
global macroeconomic conditions weaken, causing the company's operating 	
performance to deteriorate and leading leverage to increase to over 4x. This 	
could occur if EBITDA decreases 42% (assuming debt levels do not materially 	
change from current levels). Alternatively, we could raise the rating if the 	
company further expands its margins, possibly due to continued cost savings 	
from its efficiency initiatives, and also diversifies its geographical reach 	
and product segments. We view this as unlikely over the outlook period.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Standard & Poor's Encyclopedia Of Analytical Adjustments For Corporate 	
Entities, July 9, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Recovery rating unchanged	
                             To              From	
Elizabeth Arden Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating     BB-/Stable/--   B+/Positive/--	
 Senior unsecured            BB-             B+	
   Recovery rating           4               4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

