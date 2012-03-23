TEXT-Fitch rates Zions Bancorp notes 'BBB-'

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'rating to the $300 million senior unsecured debt issuance by Zions Bancorporation (ZION). The senior notes will bear a coupon of 4.5%, and will mature on March 27, 2017. Proceeds of the offering may be intended to be used to help facilitate ZION's proposed redemption of its first $700 million installment of its Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) preferred shares, and for general corporate purposes. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the Master Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information provided by the company. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'(Aug. 16, 2011); --'Bank Holding Companies Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Bank Holding Companies