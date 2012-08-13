版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 13日 星期一 22:10 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Continental Resources notes ratins unchanged by add on

Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'BB+' senior
unsecured debt rating on Oklahoma City-based Continental Resources Inc.'s
 5% senior unsecured notes due 2022 remains unchanged after the company
announced it will seek to add on $700 million to the existing $800 million notes
outstanding. This brings the total issue amount to $1.5 billion. The recovery
rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to
70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 

The 'BB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Continental are 
unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use proceeds to 
repay outstanding amounts under its revolving credit facility and for general 
corporate purposes. 

The ratings on Continental reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 
assessment of the company's "fair" business risk and "significant" financial 
risk. The ratings on Continental incorporate its strong reserve replacement 
performance, solid production growth, and the expectation that Continental 
will continue to grow its reserve base, which totaled 610 million barrels of 
oil equivalent on June 30, 2012. In addition, given the current price of 
hydrocarbons, it is highly favorable that the company's reserves are focused 
on oil and its gas assets are generally liquids rich. The ratings on the 
company also reflect its participation in the competitive and highly cyclical 
oil and gas industry, its aggressive capital spending program, and its 
geographically concentrated reserve base. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


RATINGS LIST
Continental Resources Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                       BB+/Stable/--
 $1.5 bil 5% senior unsecured notes due 2022   BB+
   Recovery rating                             3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐