TEXT-S&P: Continental Resources notes ratins unchanged by add on

Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating on Oklahoma City-based Continental Resources Inc.'s 5% senior unsecured notes due 2022 remains unchanged after the company announced it will seek to add on $700 million to the existing $800 million notes outstanding. This brings the total issue amount to $1.5 billion. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Continental are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use proceeds to repay outstanding amounts under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The ratings on Continental reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "fair" business risk and "significant" financial risk. The ratings on Continental incorporate its strong reserve replacement performance, solid production growth, and the expectation that Continental will continue to grow its reserve base, which totaled 610 million barrels of oil equivalent on June 30, 2012. In addition, given the current price of hydrocarbons, it is highly favorable that the company's reserves are focused on oil and its gas assets are generally liquids rich. The ratings on the company also reflect its participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry, its aggressive capital spending program, and its geographically concentrated reserve base. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Continental Resources Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- $1.5 bil 5% senior unsecured notes due 2022 BB+ Recovery rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.