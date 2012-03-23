TEXT-Fitch affirms Western and Southern IFS ratings at 'AA'

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Western & Southern Financial Group (W&SFG) at 'AA-' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA' for W&SFG's wholly owned life insurance subsidiaries (see detailed ratings list below). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Today's rating actions reflect Fitch's view that W&SFG's investment results remain in line with expectations, risk-adjusted capitalization remains strong, leverage is low and interest coverage is strong. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that these trends will continue over the next 12-18 months. W&SFG reported net realized gains and losses of $116 million for the full year 2011 compared to $106 million in 2010. Credit-related, fixed-income losses and impairments increased in 2011 but remain in line with Fitch's expectations. Non-agency RMBS, primarily Alt-A loans, continue to be the primary driver of fixed-income impairments. Total fixed-income impairments over the 2008-2011 period were 2% of 2008 invested assets, which is below the industry aggregate of 3%. Fitch views the statutory capitalization of W&SFG's insurance subsidiaries as extremely strong. Fitch estimates that the combined risk-based capital (RBC) of Western & Southern Life Ins. Co. (WSLIC) and Lafayette Life Ins. Co. (Lafayette) was 473% as of Dec. 31, 2011, flat with year-end 2010. Fitch expects RBC to remain in the 470% to 480% range over the medium term. Consolidated operating leverage is below 6 times (x), among the lowest in the Fitch universe. W&SFG's financial leverage of 8% at Dec. 31, 2011 is consistent with the prior year and in line with rating expectations. Outstanding debt is concentrated at the holding company and consists of two issues with maturities in excess of 20 years. The group's total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) declined to .4x at the end of 2011 due to a reduction in securities lending activities and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowing. Relatively low leverage continues to be Fitch's primary rationale for the narrow notching between the holding company IDR and the insurance company IFS rating. W&SFG's GAAP earnings were up modestly in 2011 due in part to reduced annuity crediting rates. Coverage of interest expense on debt is very strong at 11x. Holding company liquidity is sound. W&SFG has about $500 million of cash and liquid assets. The company also has a $300 million line of credit with no amount outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch's primary concern continues to be the group's exposure to interest rate risk given the predominance of fixed annuities in its liability structure. Annuity spreads, which are the primary driver of the group's earnings, were down modestly in 2011. They are expected to improve in 2012 and 2013 as in-force blocks with higher five- and 10-year rate guarantees come out of the guarantee period and reset lower. The blocks still have 3% minimum rate guarantees, so the contracts are not expected to lapse. Approximately 25% of the company's fixed deferred annuity portfolio is out of the surrender charge period and subject to disintermediation risk if interest rates spike up. Fitch believes the group is monitoring and managing this risk closely, and has more than enough liquidity available to meet potential outflows. Fitch also notes that the interest rate risk is somewhat mitigated by W&SFG's below-average exposure to equity market volatility on the liability side, due to only modest exposure to variable annuity living and death benefit guarantees. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: -- RBC falls significantly below 400% on a sustained basis; -- Financial leverage is maintained above 15%; -- GAAP EBIT coverage falls below 7x; -- TFC ratio increases to above 0.8x. Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: -- RBC is maintained above 500% on a sustained basis due primarily to growth in total adjusted capital (TAC) and statutory earnings; -- GAAP and statutory pre-tax, pre-dividend operating return on average assets exceeds 1% and 2%, respectively ,on a consistent basis. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Western & Southern Financial Group: --IDR at 'AA-'; --5.75% senior notes due 2033 at 'A+'; --5.75% senior notes due 2034 at 'A+'. Western and Southern Life Insurance Company; Western-Southern Life Assurance Company; Columbus Life Insurance Company; Integrity Life Insurance Company; National Integrity Life Insurance Company; Lafayette Life Insurance Company. --IFS at 'AA'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Related Research: --Insurance Rating Methodology, Sept. 22, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology