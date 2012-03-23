TEXT-S&P revises Salem Communications outlook to positive

March 23 - Overview
-- Credit metrics for U.S. radio broadcaster Salem Communications Corp.
have improved due to modest EBITDA growth and debt reduction, which we expect
to continue in 2012.
-- We are revising our outlook on Salem Communications to positive from
stable, and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating.
-- The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade
during the next 12 months if we become convinced that the company can continue
its stable operating performance and further reduce debt leverage, while
preserving adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Camarillo, Cali-based radio broadcasting company Salem
Communications Corp. (Salem) to positive from stable. We affirmed all
ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the company's continued stable operating
performance, which has been above radio industry peers. It also reflects
steady reduction in debt leverage (adjusted for operating leases with a
present value of $42.8 million) to 5.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, from levels in
the low- to mid-6x area over the past few years. We expect revenue to grow at
a mid-single-digit percent rate in 2012 due to the relative stability of
programming time block revenues, modest political advertising, and continued
growth in the Internet segment. We believe that in 2012 the company could
further reduce leverage through EBITDA growth and debt reduction to levels
approaching 5.0x.
Factors supporting our assessment of Salem's business risk profile as "fair"
include the potential for a resumption of negative structural trends in radio,
competition from larger rivals, and advertising cyclicality. Positive factors
that do not offset these weaknesses include the relative stability of cash
flow from fee-based sales of programming time blocks to external religious
programmers, a satisfactory EBITDA margin, and adequate liquidity. Salem has a
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile, in our view, based on its high debt
leverage and low, albeit improving, EBITDA coverage of interest expense.
Salem's more stable operation is its time block sales to external programmers.
Salem's less stable revenue comes from traditional radio advertising on its
owned and operated radio stations, for which it bears programming costs. This
revenue is directly exposed to advertising demand cycles and structural
trends. The company also operates certain lower-margin publishing assets,
which have modestly reduced its consolidated EBITDA margin compared with
pure-play radio broadcasting peers. The company's EBITDA margin was 24% for
2011, down from 26% in 2010 despite 5.7% revenue growth. The EBITDA margin
decline stems from a rise in broadcast operating expenses due to increased
personnel costs and programming expenses.
Under our base case scenario, we believe revenue could grow at a
mid-single-digit percent rate in 2012, reflecting low-single-digit percent
increases in time block and core advertising revenues, and healthy
double-digit percent revenue growth at the internet business. We believe
EBITDA could increase at a mid-single-digit percent rate and that the EBITDA
margin could improve modestly in 2012, assuming broadcast expenses moderate.
The EBITDA margin will also benefit from Internet assets (12% of revenue for
2011) becoming a larger part of the revenue mix. Over the intermediate term,
we expect low-single-digit percent increases in time block sales rates, in
line with GDP growth. In the broadcast segment, we believe the company's
revenues are slightly more insulated from negative secular trends due to its
niche focus, and as a result, we are projecting low-single-digit percent ad
revenue growth over the intermediate term.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, Salem's revenue increased 6.2%, led by
acquisition-related and organic revenue growth within the Internet business,
combined with 3% growth in broadcast revenue. EBITDA growth of 4% was in line
with our expectations due to a moderation in operating expenses.
We expect debt to EBITDA to decline to about 5.0x by year-end 2012, due to a
combination of EBITDA growth and debt reduction. We believe the pace of bond
redemptions could slow in 2012 due to the implementation of a quarterly
dividend, potential acquisitions, and less availability under the revolving
credit facility. In the second half of 2011, the company redeemed $17.5
million of its 9.625% $300 million senior subordinated notes, which it funded
mostly with borrowings under its affiliate line of credit and free cash flow.
Debt to EBITDA was high, at 5.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, but down from about 6.0x
a year ago, led by debt reduction and EBITDA growth. Fully adjusted leverage
is consistent with our indicative threshold of more-than-5x leverage, which we
associate with a highly leveraged financial profile. EBITDA coverage of
interest expense was adequate for the rating, at 1.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow improved to 45% in the 12
months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 19% a year ago, due to lower interest
expense, favorable working capital movements, and an absence of special
dividend payment in 2010. We expect conversion rates to remain healthy, but
believe they will decline to the mid- to high-30% area in 2012 due to the
implementation of a modest quarterly dividend. Under our base-case scenario,
we expect the company to generate about $20 million of discretionary cash flow
(free operating cash flow, less dividends) in 2012.
Liquidity
Salem has adequate sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the
next 12 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen declines in EBITDA.
Our assessment of Salem's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by
over 1.2x over the next 12 months. Debt maturities in the near term consist of
$9 million outstanding under its affiliate line of credit due in early 2012.
-- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA, and even with EBITDA declines in excess of these levels.
-- Compliance with financial covenants would withstand a 15% drop in
EBITDA.
-- Because of the company's healthy conversion of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks
without the need to refinance.
-- The company has good relationships with its banks and has a
satisfactory standing in the credit markets in our view.
Salem's liquidity sources include minimal cash balances of $0.1 million as of
Dec. 31, 2011, our expectation of funds from operations in the low-$30 million
area in 2012, and availability of about $9 million under its $40 million
revolving credit facility due 2014. Availability under the revolver varies
with the timing of semiannual interest payments under the company's senior
subordinated notes. Availability would also depend on the extent to which the
company uses the revolving facility for redemption of the senior subordinated
notes.
Uses of liquidity include manageable working capital needs and capital
expenditures, which we estimate will total about $8 million, and quarterly
dividends of about $3.4 million in 2012. The company's affiliate line of
credit, which had $9 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011, came due in
early March 2012. We believe Salem had the ability to meet this debt maturity
through a combination of cash flow and revolver borrowings. The company has no
debt amortization and no further debt maturities until the end of 2014, when
its revolving credit facility is due.
The revolving credit facility contains financial covenants, including a 6.5x
maximum leverage covenant and a 1.5x minimum interest coverage covenant. The
maximum leverage covenant steps down to 6.25x on Dec. 31, 2012. As of Dec. 31,
2011, the company had an adequate cushion of compliance against financial
covenants, which we expect Salem to maintain over the intermediate term.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade during the next 12
months if we become confident that the company can continue its stable
operating performance and leverage reduction. Key factors of an upgrade
scenario will include a continued recovery in ad demand, as well as ongoing
management focus on debt reduction. We could raise the rating if the company
is able to reduce and maintain debt leverage in the low-5x area, while
preserving adequate liquidity. Assuming moderate debt repayments, we believe
it could achieve this with EBITDA growth in the 5% to 10% range in 2012.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable due to a deterioration in ad
demand or a shift in financial policy toward increased investments and
shareholder returns that cause leverage to remain in the mid-5x area.
