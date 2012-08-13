版本:
TEXT-Fitch to confirm 4 Nuveen Funds shares

Aug 13 - On the effective date of Aug. 30, 2012, Fitch Ratings will confirm
the ratings of 'AAA/F1+' assigned to certain series of variable rate demand
preferred shares (VRDP shares) issued by four Nuveen municipal closed-end funds
(CEF). The funds are managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. (NFA) and subadvised
by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC (NAM).

The rating actions are in connection with the substitution of the liquidity 
support providers to the VRDP shares, from Deutsche Bank AG (rated 'A+/F1+' by 
Fitch) to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA, 'A+/F1+'), effective Aug.
30, 2012. The terms of the new purchase and fee agreements are substantially the
same as the terms of the agreements being substituted.

The long-term ratings of the VRDP shares are not affected by the replacement of 
the liquidity providers, and remain unchanged. The short-term ratings of the 
VRDP Shares reflect the short-term ratings of the respective liquidity providers
to the VRDP shares.

The rating confirmations are as follows:

Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NKX) :

--$35,500,000 of VRDP shares, series 2, due June 1, 2040, to be confirmed at 
'AAA/F1+' on the effective date of Aug. 30, 2012.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NXZ): 

--$196,000,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 2, due June 1, 2040, to be confirmed at 
'AAA/F1+' on the effective date of Aug. 30, 2012.

Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Opportunity Fund (NPX): 

--$219,000,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 2, due June 1, 2040, to be confirmed at 
'AAA/F1+' on the effective date of Aug. 30, 2012.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund (NKO): 

--$50,000,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 2, due June 1, 2040, to be confirmed at 
'AAA/F1+' on the effective date of Aug. 30, 2012.

If the short-term rating of Deutsche Bank AG changes before Aug. 30, 2012, the 
short-term ratings of the VRDP shares will change accordingly. Starting Aug. 30,
2012, the short-term ratings of the VRDP shares will reflect the short-term 
rating of DBTCA, as the liquidity provider.

NKX, in addition to series 2 of VRDP shares referenced above, has three 
additional series of VRDP shares outstanding, series 3, 4, and 5. These three 
series are not reviewed at this time, as the liquidity providers to these series
are not being replaced. The ratings of these series are unchanged.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The short-term ratings primarily reflect: 

--The credit strength of the VRDP shares' liquidity providers; 

--The terms and conditions of the VRDP shares purchase agreements (purchase 
agreements).

The 'AAA' long-term ratings primarily reflect:

--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the VRDP shares as calculated per the 
funds' over-collateralization (OC) tests;

--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in 
the event of asset coverage declines; 

--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds' operations; 

--Both the short- and long-term ratings also reflect the capabilities of NFA as 
investment advisor and NAM as subadvisor.

TENDER AND REMARKETING 

The VRDP shares benefit from a feature giving investors the right to tender the 
securities with a seven-day notice for remarketing. The VRDP shares are also 
subject to a mandatory tender for remarketing upon the occurrence of certain 
events, such as non-payment of dividends by the fund, among others. VRDP shares 
that are unsuccessfully remarketed are purchased by the liquidity provider.

The VRDP shares have a 30-year mandatory redemption date and pay an adjustable 
dividend rate set weekly by the remarketing agent. Should a remarketing be 
unsuccessful, the dividend rate will reset to a maximum rate as defined in the 
governing documents.

PURCHASE OBLIGATION

The VRDP shares are supported by purchase agreements to ensure full and timely 
repayment of the liquidation preference amount plus any accumulated and unpaid 
dividends to holders upon occurrence of certain events. The agreements require 
the applicable liquidity provider to purchase all VRDP shares of the applicable 
series tendered for sale that were not successfully remarketed. The applicable 
liquidity provider must also purchase all outstanding VRDP shares of the 
applicable series if the funds have not obtained alternate purchase agreements 
prior to the termination of the purchase agreements being replaced or following 
the downgrade of the applicable liquidity provider's rating below 'F2' (or 
equivalent).

The purchase of VRDP shares pursuant to the purchase agreements is unconditional
and irrevocable, and as such the short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares 
are directly linked to the short-term creditworthiness of the associated 
liquidity providers.

The liquidity providers' obligations under the purchase agreements have 
scheduled termination dates. Fitch expects the purchase agreements to be 
subsequently extended, with terms that are substantially similar to the current 
purchase agreements.

ASSET COVERAGE

The funds' asset coverage ratios for the VRDP shares, as calculated in 
accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, were in excess of the 
minimum asset coverage threshold of 225% currently set by the terms of the fee 
agreements between the funds and the liquidity providers (Minimum VRDP Asset 
Coverage test).

The funds have also covenanted with the liquidity providers to maintain 
Effective Leverage Ratios for both VRDP shares and floating-rate certificates of
tender option bonds below 45% (or 46% if the increase in the ratio is due 
exclusively to asset market value volatility). The funds' Effective Leverage 
Ratios are currently below 45%.

In the event of asset coverage declines, the funds' governing documents will 
require the funds to reduce leverage in order to restore compliance with the OC 
test(s) breaching the required threshold(s).

STRESS TESTS

Fitch performed various stress tests on the funds to assess the strength of the 
structural protections available to the VRDP shares compared to the rating 
stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests 
included determining various 'worst case' scenarios where the funds' leverage 
and portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of the funds' operating 
and investment guidelines.

Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing the funds' issuer 
concentration, while simultaneously migrating the portfolios to 80% 'BBB', 10+ 
years to maturity bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset coverage 
available to the VRDP Shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and instead passed 
at a 'AA' rating level.

Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and the minimal rating
impact, Fitch views the funds' permitted investments, municipal issuer 
diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms as consistent 
with an 'AAA' rating.

THE FUNDS

The funds are closed-end management investment companies regulated by the 
Investment Company Act of 1940. The funds currently invest primarily in 
investment grade quality municipal bonds.

NFA, a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments, is the funds' investment advisor, 
responsible for the funds' overall investment strategies and their 
implementation. NAM is a subsidiary of NFA and oversees the day-to-day 
operations of the funds. Nuveen Investments and its affiliates had approximately
$ 227 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2012.

RATINGS SENSITIVITY

The ratings assigned to the VRDP shares may be sensitive to material changes in 
the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or market risk of the funds, 
as described above. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any 
key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by Fitch.

Certain terms of the Minimum VRDP Asset Coverage test and Effective Leverage 
Ratio are set in the fee agreements relating to the purchase agreements, which 
are renewed on a periodic basis. Changes to these terms that weaken the tests 
may have negative rating implications.

The short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares may also be sensitive to 
changes in the financial condition of the liquidity providers. A downgrade of 
the liquidity providers to 'F2' would result in a downgrade of the short-term 
ratings of the VRDP shares to 'F2,' absent other mitigants. A downgrade below 
'F2', on the other hand, would not necessarily result in a downgrade of the 
short-term rating of the VRDP shares, given the acceleration features in the 
transactions that would result in a mandatory tender of the VRDPs for purchase 
by the liquidity providers.

The funds have the ability to assume economic leverage through derivative 
transactions which may not be captured by the funds' Minimum VRDP Asset Coverage
test or Effective Leverage Ratio. The funds do not currently engage in 
derivative activities and do not envision engaging in material amounts of such 
activity in the future. In fact, such activity is limited by the funds' 
investment guidelines and could run counter to the funds' investment objectives 
of achieving tax-exempt income. Material derivative exposures in the future 
could have potential negative rating implications if it adversely affects asset 
coverage available to rated VRDP shares.Applicable Criteria and

