TEXT-Fitch expects to rate GM Financial's notes 'BB'

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate General Motors Financial's (GMF) senior unsecured notes 'BB'. Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions. The expected rating reflects GMF's relationship to its parent, General Motors Corp (GM), its solid market position in the auto finance space, seasoned management team, strong asset quality and improving operating performance. The ratings also reflect GMF's improved funding flexibility, low leverage relative to other rated captive finance companies, and enhanced liquidity profile. Ratings are constrained by Fitch's view of GM's credit profile, as Fitch cannot envision a scenario where the captive would be rated higher than its parent. Rating constraint's also include GMF's heavily secured funding profile, strong reliance on the asset backed securitization market, which could become illiquid during times of unfavorable economic conditions, and the company's increased susceptibility to any dramatic weakening in the economy due to its focus on subprime customers. GMF, formerly AmeriCredit Corp, was founded in 1992 as an automotive finance company, headquartered in Fort Worth, TX. In October 2010, GM acquired AmeriCredit for $3.5 billion in cash. Today, GMF offers subprime consumer loans to GM and non-GM dealers, leasing products in the U.S. and Canada and commercial lending to GM dealers. Fitch expects to assign the following ratings: General Motors Financial --Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16. 2011); --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 12. 2011); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 08. 2012); --'Captive Finance Companies - A Comparative Analysis' (May 08. 2012).