公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 00:40 BJT

BELDEN/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 13 Belden Inc : * Moodys rates beldens proposed subordinated notes ba2; revises revolver

rating to baa2

